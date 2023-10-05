Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium Offers ASL Performances During Its 2023-24 Season

Miller Auditorium has announced it will now have an ASL Interpreter for several shows in their Zhang Broadway in West Michigan Series. Previously, patrons could contact Miller to request ASL interpretation, but now, the service is being set up in advance for multiple performances. The following performances will have an ASL Interpreter: Mean Girls Oct. 25, 2023 @7:30 PM, Jagged Little Pill Jan. 17, 2024 @7:30 PM, Come From Away Jan. 31, 2024 @7:30 PM, and Jesus Christ Superstar March 27, 2024 @7:30 PM.

Seating adjacent to the ASL Interpreter(s) is being held and can be purchased by visiting the Miller Auditorium Box Office Monday-Friday from Noon-6:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858 or by emailing at ma-tickets@wmich.edu.

If ASL Interpreter services are needed for performances not listed, patrons may still reach out to request those by contacting our box office. Requests must be received at least one month prior to allow time for securing a qualified ASL interpreter.