Jeff Dunham Plays The Tacoma Dome On His New 'Still Not Canceled' National Tour

Jeff Dunham brings 'Still Not Canceled' National Tour to Tacoma on March 30. Showtime: 3:00 PM / Tickets: $54.50 Call: 253-593-7655 2727 East D Street, Tacoma, WA. 98421

One of the Top Touring Artists of the Pollstar Era, Jeff Dunham, has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours, and a best-selling autobiography. His successes have been commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," cementing the ventriloquist as a comedy icon.

Dunham's new one-hour Comedy Central Special, "Me the People," premiered on November 25, 2022 and became the network's highest rated stand-up special since his last broadcast, "Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" in 2020. This marks a triumphant return to television for the comedy superstar, and he and his cast of world-famous characters now announce the launch of their 2022-2023 tour, Still Not Canceled. Dunham's North American trek kicks off December 28 taking the fun and laughs to 44 cities. Tickets on sale now at www.jeffdunham.com.

After eighteen years of working comedy clubs, building to theaters and ultimately to arenas, Dunham has secured his status as a global touring star, playing live to over 7,250,000 people with 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

Dunham has completed 9 international tours, with shows in more than 20 countries, including arenas in Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, France, Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa (where he is the highest-selling international comedian). Of note, Dunham sold over 12,000 tickets in the city of Amsterdam alone, and over 2% of the country's population attended his performance in Iceland.

The man Slate called "America's favorite comedian" has 11 record-breaking comedy specials to his credit and holds four of the top-five, highest-rated programs on Comedy Central:

·"Minding the Monsters" (2012) and "Controlled Chaos" (2011) were the network's most viewed specials of their respective years,

· "Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special" (2008) captured the title of Comedy Central's highest rated program ever to date,

· "Jeff Dunham's Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special" (2020) marked Comedy Central's highest-rated special in five years, garnering over 4 million views in just five days, surpassing Dunham's own "Unhinged in Hollywood" (2015) special.

And now, Dunham's latest Comedy Central special, "Me the People," continues this unprecedented Jeff Dunham trend. Amassing 2.8 million viewers on its debut, delivering the best performance in its time-period since Dunham's 2020 special debut, "Me the People" is cable's most watched comedy special of 2022 and has forthcoming air dates on Comedy Central on December 21 and Christmas Day. Check local listings for details.

As a way of giving back while on tour, Dunham and his wife Audrey created the Jeff Dunham Family Fund, and through their organization, a portion of every ticket sold is given to various charities and charitable organizations.