Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS, New Orleans Songbook at the Wharton Center

Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS, New Orleans Songbook: an evening of soul and Mardi Gras spirit celebrating the composers and inspired songs of the Crescent City. From Jelly Roll Morton and Louis Armstrong to Ellis Marsalis and James Black, New Orleans has long been an apex of innovation and inspiration.

Led by Music Director and pianist Luther S. Allison, New Orleans Songbook immerses audiences in the captivating and timeless spirit of this vibrant city. Allison said that he is “honored to pay tribute to [his] heroes of the New Orleans lineage with such a tremendous band.” After receiving his Master of Music in Jazz Studies from MSU in 2019, Allison went on to earn a Grammy Award for his work with Samara Joy, and amass critical acclaim for his performances and subsequent recordings.



The performance features vocalist Quiana Lynelle, winner of the 2017 Sarah Vaughn International Jazz Vocal Competition, and Milton Suggs, hailed by Downbeat as “A commanding singer … steeped in tradition … but with modern sensibilities.” The performance will also include the return of trumpeter Brandon Woody as part of the band. Woody was last at Wharton Center this February as part of the Club 750 Series.



For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center (JALC) has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture, and arts education globally. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, JALC has brought the art form of jazz from the heart of New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries.

