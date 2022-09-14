Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is kicking off its 14th season with Ain't Misbehavin', the sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller, which runs from September 15th to October 2nd in Dexter. Arielle Crosby, Chris Joseph, Elizabeth Ann Gray, Danté Murray, and Tammie Harris are taking the stage in the five-person show. The Mayor of Broadway, Gerry McIntyre, is returning to direct on The Encore stage. BWW Detroit had a few moments to speak with him about his love for the show. Check it out below!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Gerry McIntyre: I'm a director, choreographer, actor, singer, and dancer. I've had the great fortune of being a professional since I graduated from college in 1984. I've never had to do anything else but my passion - that's my claim to fame!! I've done Broadway shows, TV, and Films! And I'm called the Mayor of Broadway from when I was doing Anything Goes with Patti LuPone.

How would you describe Ain't Misbehavin' in your own words?

Ain't Misbehavin' Is the perfect musical review. It celebrates Fats Waller's music and doesn't have a cumbersome book like a jukebox musical. Five people singing, dancing, and acting for two hours.

What was your introduction to Ain't Misbehavin'?

When I first saw it, I was in college and took a bus from Montclair, New Jersey. I did standing room with my friend, Joe Lombardi. We had no idea what it was about. It started and the both of us looked at each other and started to scream! I knew nothing about the performers or even Fats Waller. Then my next experience was a long time ago, I got to play Ken in the show at Plays in the Park.

What made you want to direct the show?

I've been directing and choreographing this show for a while. The most recent was Boise Shakespeare Festival, which was postponed for two years due to the pandemic. We finally got to do it outdoors, and the audience went bananas!! My friend, Dan Cooney, the artistic director at The Encore, knew that I had experience directing and choreographing the show and called me up. I choreographed Smokey Joe's Café for him last season. I always have a great time working at his theatre, so I couldn't say no!

You met Murray Horowitz, the writer of Ain't Misbehavin', the last time you directed the show. Did he give you any advice?

Our opening night was canceled due to the pandemic, and Murray Horowitz showed up with his wife because he is on the board. I finally got to meet him. We discussed the show's journey and its peaks and valleys. The best advice he gave me was, "you are working towards the Act 2 number, 'Black and Blue,' from the opening number."

What makes The Encore's interpretation of Ain't Misbehavin' unique?

I love doing it with different casts - that makes it always different.

Why is The Encore's Ain't Misbehavin' a good night out?

The chemistry of the cast makes the show. The five people at The Encore are exceptional!!! And can SAANG!

Ain't Misbehavin' runs September 15th - October 2nd at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter. For tickets and more information, please visit theencoretheatre.org or call the box office at 734-268-6200.

