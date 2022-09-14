Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!

The 14th season kicks off 9/15 - 10/2 in Dexter!

Register for Michigan News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  

Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is kicking off its 14th season with Ain't Misbehavin', the sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller, which runs from September 15th to October 2nd in Dexter. Arielle Crosby, Chris Joseph, Elizabeth Ann Gray, Danté Murray, and Tammie Harris are taking the stage in the five-person show. The Mayor of Broadway, Gerry McIntyre, is returning to direct on The Encore stage. BWW Detroit had a few moments to speak with him about his love for the show. Check it out below!

BroadwayWorld Detroit: Can you give our readers a brief background of yourself and your theatre career as an introduction?

Gerry McIntyre: I'm a director, choreographer, actor, singer, and dancer. I've had the great fortune of being a professional since I graduated from college in 1984. I've never had to do anything else but my passion - that's my claim to fame!! I've done Broadway shows, TV, and Films! And I'm called the Mayor of Broadway from when I was doing Anything Goes with Patti LuPone.

How would you describe Ain't Misbehavin' in your own words?

Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!
Gerry McIntyre

Ain't Misbehavin' Is the perfect musical review. It celebrates Fats Waller's music and doesn't have a cumbersome book like a jukebox musical. Five people singing, dancing, and acting for two hours.

What was your introduction to Ain't Misbehavin'?

When I first saw it, I was in college and took a bus from Montclair, New Jersey. I did standing room with my friend, Joe Lombardi. We had no idea what it was about. It started and the both of us looked at each other and started to scream! I knew nothing about the performers or even Fats Waller. Then my next experience was a long time ago, I got to play Ken in the show at Plays in the Park.

What made you want to direct the show?

I've been directing and choreographing this show for a while. The most recent was Boise Shakespeare Festival, which was postponed for two years due to the pandemic. We finally got to do it outdoors, and the audience went bananas!! My friend, Dan Cooney, the artistic director at The Encore, knew that I had experience directing and choreographing the show and called me up. I choreographed Smokey Joe's Café for him last season. I always have a great time working at his theatre, so I couldn't say no!

You met Murray Horowitz, the writer of Ain't Misbehavin', the last time you directed the show. Did he give you any advice?

Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company! Our opening night was canceled due to the pandemic, and Murray Horowitz showed up with his wife because he is on the board. I finally got to meet him. We discussed the show's journey and its peaks and valleys. The best advice he gave me was, "you are working towards the Act 2 number, 'Black and Blue,' from the opening number."

What makes The Encore's interpretation of Ain't Misbehavin' unique?

I love doing it with different casts - that makes it always different.

Why is The Encore's Ain't Misbehavin' a good night out?

The chemistry of the cast makes the show. The five people at The Encore are exceptional!!! And can SAANG!

Ain't Misbehavin' runs September 15th - October 2nd at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter. For tickets and more information, please visit theencoretheatre.org or call the box office at 734-268-6200.

Connect with Gerry McIntyre

Instagram | Facebook

Connect with The Encore Theatre Company

Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Website


Regional Awards


From This Author - Katie Laban

Katie Laban is BroadwayWorld's Detroit Senior Editor and a freelance writer and photographer in the Metro Detroit area. She is disabled and chronically ill but has a strong passion for boo... (read more about this author)


Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!Interview: Gerry McIntyre Gushes Over AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at The Encore Musical Theatre Company!
September 14, 2022

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is kicking off its 14th season with Ain't Misbehavin', the sassy, sultry musical celebration of legendary jazz great Fats Waller, which runs from 9/15 to 10/2 in Dexter. Gerry McIntyre is returning to direct on The Encore stage. BWW Detroit had a few moments to speak with him about his love for the show.
BWW Interview: Director Greg Grobis Talks About the Kooky THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company!BWW Interview: Director Greg Grobis Talks About the Kooky THE ADDAMS FAMILY Musical at Detroit Mercy Theatre Company!
March 23, 2022

The Addams Family will be the first musical since the pandemic for the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company in Detroit. The 90-minute dramatic concert version of the show will run from 3/31-4/10 at The Marlene Ball Theatre. 'Love. Laughter. All-American Family. Secrets,' responded director Greg Grobis when asked to describe the show in five words.
BWW Interview: Director Dee Dee Batteast Talks the Girl Power Comedy of THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Farmers Alley Theatre!BWW Interview: Director Dee Dee Batteast Talks the Girl Power Comedy of THE REVOLUTIONISTS at Farmers Alley Theatre!
March 17, 2022

Heads are going to roll with the presentation of The Revolutionists, the irreverent, girl-power comedy, running from March 18th-April 3rd at Farmers Alley Theatre. The show is set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Written by Lauren Gundernson. BWW Detroit spoke with the show’s director, Dee Dee Batteast, about the amazing show!
BWW Interview: Francisco Risso Talks About the Amazing SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre!BWW Interview: Francisco Risso Talks About the Amazing SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at Fisher Theatre!
March 8, 2022

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical makes its Detroit premiere at the Fisher Theatre, March 8th-20th. “Summer is uplifting, emotional, thrilling, entertaining, and soulful,” Detroit Native Francisco Risso responded. Risso had so much more to share about the show and why Detroit theatre fans should come to see it – check it out!
BWW Feature: Take a Look at Disney's FROZEN Tour at Wharton Center!BWW Feature: Take a Look at Disney's FROZEN Tour at Wharton Center!
January 23, 2022

Frozen will play an exclusive two-week premiere engagement at Wharton Center beginning January 26, 2022, with performances playing through February 6, 2022. Tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen are on sale now at the official source to purchase Wharton Center tickets online, whartoncenter.com. Take a look at some photos!