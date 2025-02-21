HYSTERICAL! Comes to Detroit Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Detroit Repertory Theatre will open the third show of its 68th season with the Midwest Premiere of Hysterical! by Elenna Stauffer. The show opens Friday, March 14, 2025 and runs through May 4, 2025. Performances are four times a week, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM & 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM. The public is invited to the Opening Night Champagne with cast, crew, and the playwright who will be flying in from New York to witness the Premiere of her play.

Team spirit isn't all that's contagious during the Bandits' “best year EVER!”. One by one, the girls of the high school cheerleading squad succumb to uncontrollable tics and outbursts from a mysterious illness. While the adults around them, and even Dr. Phil, try to determine the cause, their lives go full tilt. Relationships are tested and the girls find themselves branded as hysterics.

A group of skilled actors bring their youthfulness and pep to this stranger-than-fiction story. The Rep embraces returning actors Ana Gómez, Kelly Eubank, X'ydee Alexander, and Tayler Jones; and Rep newcomer, Tia Hockenhull. Jocelyn Letts is understudying the roles.

With the support of a skilled team of designers and stage managers, this production is Directed by Executive Artistic Director, Leah Smith. Nandi Jack is by her side as Choreographer.

Inspired by real-life events, Hysterical! is an angsty, cheer-filled portrayal of teen girls in very modern times. Tickets can be purchased online at www.DetroitRepTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 313-868-1347. General admission tickets are $30, advance tickets are $25, and the Detroit Rep offers numerous options for ticket subscriptions and group discounts.

Playwright Elenna Stauffer will be in attendance for the opening night performance. Join us Friday, March 14, 2025 for the 8PM performance to meet the playwright and toast to the artists involved with complimentary champagne.

The Theatre's kitchen and thirty-foot bar open one hour before each performance for theatregoers to enjoy.

