HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES, THE MOUNTAINTOP, and KING JAMES Set for Detroit Public Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Detroit Public Theatre has announced its 11th season, which will feature a mix of new work, contemporary classics, and audience favorites. The season opens October 1, 2025, with the first licensed U.S. production of Here There Are Blueberries, and will conclude in June 2026 with King James, Rajiv Joseph’s acclaimed exploration of friendship through basketball.

The 2025–2026 lineup reflects the theatre’s continued commitment to producing bold, relevant work. “We have proudly curated a season that furthers our mission to illuminate the thrills, joys, and challenges of our shared human experience,” said DPT Producing Artistic Directors Courtney Burkett, Sarah Clare Corporandy, and Sarah Winkler in a joint statement. “We hope Season 11 will introduce new audiences to the work of Detroit Public Theatre and deepen our connection with those already part of our community.”

Season 11 Programming:

Here There Are Blueberries

Conceived by Moisés Kaufman, Written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich

October 1 – November 2, 2025

Detroit Public Theatre will present the first licensed production of Tectonic Theater Project’s Here There Are Blueberries, based on the discovery of a World War II-era photo album that sheds light on the perpetrators of the Holocaust. The production explores how we understand history—and our own humanity—through the lens of archival evidence.

The DPT Holiday Cabaret

December 1 – 21, 2025

Returning for its third season, the DPT Holiday Cabaret will once again bring humor, music, and community spirit to the stage. Described as a “sassy seasonal celebration,” the cabaret features local talent and has become a growing holiday tradition in Detroit.

The Mountaintop

By Katori Hall

February 4 – March 8, 2026

Set on the eve of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Katori Hall’s The Mountaintop reimagines his final night at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. The play explores themes of legacy, mortality, and faith through a fictional encounter with a mysterious visitor.

King James

By Rajiv Joseph

May 6 – June 7, 2026

King James follows the unlikely friendship between two Cleveland Cavaliers fans over the course of LeBron James’ NBA career. Joseph’s play captures the emotional highs and lows of fandom while examining deeper human connections.

Ticketing and Subscription Information:

DPT has adjusted its performance schedule and ticket pricing to meet audience needs.

Season subscriptions: $172

Single tickets: $52

Thursday performances: $30

Pick-your-price performances: Tickets as low as $5

Rush tickets: $25 at the door, two hours before showtime

“True cost” options: $400 subscription / $100 single ticket

All evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and matinees begin at 2:00 p.m. Tickets and subscriptions are available at www.detroitpublictheatre.org or by phone at 313-974-7918.