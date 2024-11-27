HAMILTON Flash Sale to Launch for Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just in time for the holiday season, tickets for the return engagement of HAMILTON will be on sale, for a limited time only. Flash sale begins on Friday, November 29, at 12:10AM, and ends on Monday, December 2, at 11:59PM. Tickets will not be available again until February 2025. Online only. All sales final. There is an eight (8) ticket limit per household.



HAMILTON is returning to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall stage from May 21 – June 1, 2025, as part of the Broadway Series at Wharton Center supported by MSU Federal Credit Union.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Oliver Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



Comments