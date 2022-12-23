Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Good Ground Presents A Y2K NEW YEAR'S EVE at Planet Ant

The event is at Planet Ant's Ant Hall on New Year's Eve from 7 pm to 4 am.

Dec. 23, 2022  
A Y2K New Year's Eve, a new, millennium-themed house and techno dance party presented by Good Ground, comes to Planet Ant's Ant Hall on New Year's Eve from 7 pm to 4 am. Good Ground, a fast-growing record label and house music collective, is decking out Ant Hall in the spirit of TRL, boy bands, and slick metallic aesthetics to bring audiences night-thumping beats and live psychedelic analog video. Audiences are encouraged to bring a 2000s-inspired look-those who do and arrive before 10 p.m. may enter the party for free.

The curated lineup of DJs features Detroit favorites CoveLove, RAEDY LEX, Freakos Wavy, and Mad Libs, along with Good Ground residents Darren Shelton, Devin Jetski, and Enthusiast. The live visuals will be mixed by CreatureStation and projected across a 30-foot stage. In the adjoining Ghost Light bar, Sanford Soundz will host a night of 2000s-flavored karaoke.

Good Ground is rounding out an explosive year of inspired parties with this event. "Planet Ant is a historied theatre institution, so it feels like the perfect fit to bring theatricality and thematic elements to our house and techno parties," says Devin Jetski, co-founder of Good Ground. "We want people to dress up, dance, and get a small-scale preview of the events we have planned for 2023."

Good Ground Presents: A Y2K New Year's Eve is December 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Planet Ant, 2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck, MI 48212. Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.



