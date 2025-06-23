FIM Partners With RICH Kids Inc. For Fourth of July Holiday Celebration and Flint Water Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Independence Day, FIM and RICH Kids Inc. are uniting once again to present the FIM Holiday Celebration and milestone 10th Annual Flint Water Festival. Dedicated to promoting wellness, unity and joy across Flint, Genesee County and beyond, this vibrant community celebration has a full line-up of family-friendly activities.

Kids of all ages can cool off with a giant water slide, foam pit party and dunk tank from Soak City Splash Park and join in open play pickleball featuring players from the Flint City Bucks. Attendees can also enjoy a carnival midway, outdoor concert and dazzling fireworks at dusk, making it the quintessential summer festival, according to co-organizer Kay Smith.

The carnival will run July 3 through 5 in the Downtown Flat Lot (125 E. Kearsley Street, Flint) and requires minimal paid admission.

Headlining the event is the internationally touring Bruno Mars tribute band, Uptown Funk, which will showcase the music of the hit singer who has helped define today's pop culture. Performing hits such as “24K Magic,” “Treasure” and “Uptown Funk,” this group recreates the full Bruno Mars concert production.

Kay Smith, a proud Flint native, founded RICH Kids Inc. – a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization – with a mission to uplift marginalized communities and level the Playing Field for all. Prior to its inaugural Flint Water Festival in 2016, downtown Flint had not hosted a central 4th of July celebration in many years. What began as a heartfelt response to the Flint Water Crisis has since blossomed into a cornerstone community event, transforming the holiday into a powerful celebration of resilience, awareness and unity.

The 10th Annual Flint Water Festival and FIM Holiday Celebration are generously supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, City of Flint, Flint Downtown Development Authority, Genesee County, Greater Flint Arts Council, ELGA Credit Union, Curbco, Ameriprise Financial (Dawn Hausch-Cooper, CRPC), Flint City Bucks, University of Michigan-Flint, Elliott's Amusements, Flint Parade of Festivals and Dr. Cathy O. Blight and Mr. Edward Davison.

For a full schedule of events or more information, visit https://thefim.org/event/july4/

