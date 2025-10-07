FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Returns to Metro Detroit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals makes its long-awaited return to the Metro Detroit stage. Nicely Theatre Group proudly presents Fiddler on the Roof at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts, marking the show’s first major production in the area in over five years.

Directed by Nicely’s creative director, Mitch Master, with music direction by Daniel Greig and choreography by Mark McCleese, this production brings a fresh yet reverent approach to a timeless classic. Fiddler on the Roof, renowned for its heart, humor, and soaring score, delves into universal themes of family, tradition, and resilience in the face of change, resonating with audiences on a profoundly emotional level.

At the center of the story is Tevye, the humble dairyman whose world is shifting faster than he can hold onto his cherished traditions. Patrick Lane takes on this iconic role, bringing depth, warmth, and grit to a character who has captivated audiences for generations. Opposite him is Alexa Carollo as Golde, Tevye’s strong-willed wife, whose sharp wit and steadfast love anchor the family during times of upheaval.

Visually, the production promises to be just as compelling as its performances. Set designer Eric Maher has crafted a dynamic and immersive world, transporting audiences to the small village of Anatevka with a mix of rustic realism and theatrical magic. Complementing the scenery, Costume Designer Karen Page draws on authentic period styles and cultural motifs to outfit the cast in garments that feel both historically grounded and dramatically expressive. Together, Maher and Page ensure that every visual detail enhances the story’s enduring emotional impact.

Music director Daniel Greig leads the orchestra through Jerry Bock’s unforgettable score, from the rousing “Tradition” to the haunting “Sunrise, Sunset” and the exuberant “If I Were a Rich Man.” His musical leadership ensures that every note resonates with both longtime fans and first-time audiences. Adding another layer of vibrancy, choreographer Mark McCleese infuses the stage with movement that blends folk authenticity with theatrical flair—most memorably in the spirited bottle dance and ensemble numbers that pulse with energy and life.

For Nicely Theatre Group, this production represents more than just a return of Fiddler on the Roof to Detroit audiences. It is an opportunity to reintroduce a cultural touchstone to a new generation, reminding us all why the musical has remained relevant for over 50 years. Its themes—holding on to tradition while navigating inevitable change—resonate deeply in today’s world, making the story as powerful and relevant now as when it first premiered in 1964.

“Fiddler on the Roof is about the balancing act between honoring the past and embracing the future,” says director Mitch Master. “That’s what makes it timeless. Every family, every community, faces those questions. And that’s why audiences continue to see themselves in this story.”

With its extraordinary creative team, stellar cast, and thoughtful design, Nicely Theatre Group’s Fiddler on the Roof is set to be one of Metro Detroit’s must-see theatrical events of the year. Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this limited engagement at The Berman Center for the Performing Arts.

Performance Dates & Times: October 17 at 7:30pm; October 18 at 7:30pm and October 19 at 2:00pm; October 24 at 7:30pm; October 25 at 7:30pm and October 26 at 2:00pm. Get your tickets at https://events.thejdetroit.org/nicely-theatre-presents-fiddler-on-the-roof or by texting 248/406-6677.