Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is Coming to Wharton Center

Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 10AM.

The Broadway musical will begin performances in East Lansing at Wharton Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, for a limited engagement of one week, through Sunday, October 19, 2025. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling Randall Fields at 517-884-3130. (Extra Magic Packages, which include an excellent seat in the theater and show merchandise, are also available.)



Based on the 1991 Academy Award-winning animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and still ranks as the 10th longest-running show in the industry's history. Nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning for Best Costume Design, Beauty remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time. The title's visibility and success have expanded globally with productions of the stage show and the smash Oscar-nominated 2017 live-action film, which grossed over $1B worldwide.



Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Wharton Center is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.



About Disney's Beauty & the Beast