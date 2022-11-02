Detroit Rep Presents LIFE ON THE MOON

Detroit Repertory Theatre opens its 66th season with the long-awaited World Premiere of Life on the Moon by Anna Tatelman. The production was originally slated for the 2019-20 season and was canceled due to the pandemic. It's now opening on November 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM and runs until December 18, 2022 - a limited run compared to other Detroit Rep shows.

Life on the Moon is the story of an army soldier, Spencer, who returns home from the military for Christmas to help his family care for his sister, Piper, who is autistic. While he and his parents struggle to communicate with each other, it's Piper who can see what the rest cannot. This piece is a moving family drama that manages to give representation to the autistic community and illuminate systemic issues in military culture.

Anna Tatelman is a playwright, fiction writer, and musical theatre lyricist who holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of New Orleans. She's previously had plays produced by theatre organizations such as Femuscripts, the Mid-America Theatre Conference, and Intramural Theatre.

Anna's play Life on the Moon was the 2017 winner of the Triad Shakes Theatre's New Play Competition and of Southeastern Louisiana University's Inkslinger Playwriting Competition. This play also was featured in American Theatre Magazine's podcast "The Subtext," had excerpts published in the literary journal Wordgathering, and received a semi-finalist award from Southwest Theatre Productions' 2021 Play with a Male Lead Contest. Its appearance on the Rep stage is its professional premiere.

Detroit Rep's Executive Artistic Director, Leah Smith (DETROIT) notes, "It is part of the Rep's mission to give professional opportunities to new playwrights, so we are excited to be able to finally present Life on the Moon on our stage. It is a deeply moving story, and universal in its depiction of a family struggling with understanding, hearing and seeing each other."

Smith is leading the cast and crew of Life on the Moon. Assisting her will be the newest member of the Detroit Rep technical team, Jabriel Milner (DETROIT), making his Actor's Equity Stage Manager debut.

The cast includes returning actors Dan Johnson (ANN ARBOR) and Peter Knox (MANCHESTER). Two actors are making their Detroit Rep debuts - Aimee K. Bryant (DETROIT) and Kelly Eubank (DETROIT).

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturday evenings at 8:30 PM, and matinees are 3:00 PM on Saturdays, and 2:00 PM on Sundays.

Tickets for Life on the Moon are available now. Tickets are still among the most affordable for professional theatre in the region at $25 advance, and $30 the day of a performance. Purchase tickets and find information at www.detroitreptheatre.com or call the Box Office at (313) 868-1347.