David Sedaris is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in April
The performance is on April 19, 2023.
WDET presents An Evening With David Sedaris, author of the previous bestsellers Calypso, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and regular National Public Radio contributor will be appearing for one night only at the Fisher Theatre on April 19 at 7:30 p.m., following the release of his newest books Happy-Go-Lucky and A Carnival of Snackery. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 16, 2022, and can be purchased online at broadwayindetroit.com, ticketmaster.com, davidsedarisontour.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.
This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of the Wayne State Bookstore.
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Mr. Sedaris has become one of America's pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. One of his new books, The Best of Me (little Brown/Hachette, Fall 2020), is a collection of 42 previously published stories and essays, about which novelist Andrew Sean Greer wrote in the New York Times: "You must read "The Best of Me." It will be a new experience, knowing that enough time has passed to find humor in the hardest parts of life. More than ever - we're allowed to laugh."
If you love David Sedaris's cheerfully misanthropic stories, you might think you know what you're getting into at his live readings. You'd be wrong. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening. Don't miss this event!
David Sedaris will be at the Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, April 19. Tickets range from $52 - $62 (includes facility & parking fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, davidsedarisontour.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.
For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.
