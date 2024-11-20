DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announced At Stagecrafters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stagecrafters community theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan, is excited to announce its upcoming production of Disney's beloved musical, Beauty and the Beast. Performances will run from November 22nd to December 15th at the historic Baldwin Theatre.

This timeless tale of love, redemption, and the power of inner beauty will transport audiences to a magical world filled with unforgettable characters and breathtaking scenery.

"I'm thrilled to bring the magical story of Beauty and the Beast to life on the Stagecrafters stage,” said Jody Florkowski, Director of Stagecrafters Disney's Beauty and the Beast. “Audiences will be treated to a visually stunning production filled with enchanting music, captivating performances, and a whole lot of heart. I've always been drawn to the magic of Disney, and leading this production has been a dream come true. I directed Beauty and the Beast Jr. for Stagecrafters' Youth Theatre in 2018 and am thrilled to be able to direct the full-length production. As an interesting aside, two cast members from that youth production are now young adults and are in our current cast. They are joined by a family of cast and crew, some who have been members for decades, others who are joining us for their first production with us, and all of whom help to put the Community in Community Theatre. We can't wait to share this magical experience with our audiences!"

The production will feature:

Kylie Scarpace - Belle

McKinley Shaw - Beast

Tristan Seaver - Gaston

Ed Guay - Cogsworth

Jonah Schulte - Lumiere

Emily Cook - Babette

Karen Amore - Mrs. Potts

Maryanne Gjurashaj - Chip

Joshua Allor - LeFou

Danielle Patterson - Madame de la Grande Bouche

Bill Davenport – Maurice

Madeline Flynn, Zoe VanSlooten & Abby Fischer - Les Filles

Ensemble: Adam Kosznicki, Analisa Thomas, Ashley Donahue, Celeste Hackmann, Christopher Jarboe, Dave Peckens, Elijah Lang, Emily Sameck, Emmeline Gamarra, Hannah Gutelius, Jadyn Pilarski, Jeffrey Weiner, Jenny Boyle, Jonathan Farrell, Julia Gilewski, Kristen Prunkard, Leah Fowler, London Hansen, Lucy McClelland, Megan Rolfe, Michael Martin, Quinn Costello, Rocco Morrow, Shayna Shaw, Tessa Bishop

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are now on sale and can be purchased online at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248.541.6430.

Comments