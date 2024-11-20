News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announced At Stagecrafters

Performances will run from November 22nd to December 15th at the historic Baldwin Theatre.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Announced At Stagecrafters Image
Stagecrafters community theatre in Royal Oak, Michigan, is excited  to announce its upcoming production of Disney's beloved musical, Beauty and the Beast. Performances will run from November 22nd to December 15th at the historic Baldwin Theatre. 

This timeless tale of love, redemption, and the power of inner beauty will transport audiences to a  magical world filled with unforgettable characters and breathtaking scenery. 

"I'm thrilled to bring the magical story of Beauty and the Beast to life on the Stagecrafters stage,” said  Jody Florkowski, Director of Stagecrafters Disney's Beauty and the Beast. “Audiences will be treated  to a visually stunning production filled with enchanting music, captivating performances, and a  whole lot of heart. I've always been drawn to the magic of Disney, and leading this production has  been a dream come true. I directed Beauty and the Beast Jr. for Stagecrafters' Youth Theatre in 2018  and am thrilled to be able to direct the full-length production. As an interesting aside, two cast  members from that youth production are now young adults and are in our current cast. They are  joined by a family of cast and crew, some who have been members for decades, others who are  joining us for their first production with us, and all of whom help to put the Community in Community  Theatre. We can't wait to share this magical experience with our audiences!" 

The production will feature: 

Kylie Scarpace - Belle 

McKinley Shaw - Beast 

Tristan Seaver - Gaston 

Ed Guay - Cogsworth 

Jonah Schulte - Lumiere 

Emily Cook - Babette 

Karen Amore - Mrs. Potts 

Maryanne Gjurashaj - Chip 

Joshua Allor - LeFou 

Danielle Patterson - Madame de la Grande Bouche 

Bill Davenport – Maurice 

Madeline Flynn, Zoe VanSlooten & Abby Fischer - Les Filles 

Ensemble: Adam Kosznicki, Analisa Thomas, Ashley Donahue, Celeste Hackmann, Christopher  Jarboe, Dave Peckens, Elijah Lang, Emily Sameck, Emmeline Gamarra, Hannah Gutelius, Jadyn  Pilarski, Jeffrey Weiner, Jenny Boyle, Jonathan Farrell, Julia Gilewski, Kristen Prunkard, Leah Fowler,  London Hansen, Lucy McClelland, Megan Rolfe, Michael Martin, Quinn Costello, Rocco Morrow,  Shayna Shaw, Tessa Bishop 

Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are now on sale and can be purchased online  at stagecrafters.org or by calling 248.541.6430. 




