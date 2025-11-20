Cast Set for Detroit Public Theatre's Holiday Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Detroit Public Theatre has revelaed the cast for their 3rd Detroit Public Theatre Holiday Cabaret, directed and co-created by Co-Founder and Co-Producing Artistic Director, Courtney Burkett. Now in its third year, DPT's Holiday Cabaret has quickly become a bold new Detroit holiday tradition, packed with world-class vocalists, heartfelt laughter, and a whole lot of sass. What began as a playful end-of-year event has grown into one of DPT's most anticipated offerings, attracting both returning fans and new audiences eager for a festive, Detroit-forward celebration. This year's production features all new music, two returning and three new cast members, and DPT's signature mix of bawdy, beautiful, and heartwarming performances.

Performances begin with three previews: Thursday, December 4 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 5 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, December 6 at 2pm. The Thursday, December 4 preview is a Pick Your Price performance. The production officially opens on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, December 21 at 2pm. The Saturday, December 13 performance is a Relaxed Performance, the first of its kind at Detroit Public Theatre.

“We are thrilled that this new Detroit holiday tradition has taken hold and is back by popular demand. We can't wait to welcome audiences to the 3rd Annual DPT Holiday Cabaret. This year's show features all new music and several new cast members—the show is hilarious and heartwarming—it's bawdy and it's beautiful! It's a celebration of the season you won't forget!” says Co-Creator, Director, and DPT Co-Founder and Co-Producing Artistic Director, Courtney Burkett.

The cast of DPT's Holiday Cabaret includes returning members Eric Gutman and Bryana Hall, plus new cast members Lulu Fall, X. Alexander Durden, and Mariah Colby. The production will include scenic and props design by Pegi Marshall, lighting design by Neil Koivu, audio design by Lumumba Reynolds, and choreography by Carollette Phillips. Angeline Ayriss is the production stage manager, Badriyyah F. Wazeerud-Din is the assistant stage manager, music direction and vocal arrangements are by Eric Gutman, and accompaniment is by Betty-Alexandria Pride.

The DPT Holiday Cabaret follows the inaugural production of Season 11, Here There Are Blueberries. DPT was honored that Tectonic Theater Project chose them as the first company to license and produce the play. Now in its third season, DPT's Holiday Cabaret will ring in the holiday season with plenty of merriment, a bit of contemplation, and loads of sass. The rest of the season will include Katori Hall's powerful modern classic The Mountaintop, opening in February 2026, and will conclude in May with the hilarious and moving comedy King James by Rajiv Joseph.