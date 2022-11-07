CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Returns To The Fisher Theatre March 2023

CHICAGO is BACK IN TOWN and after 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

CHICAGO is celebrating with the 25th Anniversary Tour that arrives in Detroit's Fisher Theatre March 28 - April 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 25 and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

The cast of CHICAGO features Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, Logan Floyd as Velma Kelly, Jeff Brooks as Billy Flynn, Christina Wells as Matron "Mama" Morton, Brian Kalinowski as Amos Hart and G.A. James as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Michelle Attardo, Lincoln Belford, Cate Benioff, Megan Campbell, Tony Carrubba, Jess DiForte, Robert Garris Aka Shapiro, Ed Gotthelf, Jasmine Janae, Tal Kedem, Liz Lester, Chase McFadden, Sammy Tuchman, Asher Van Meter, Jordan Vasquez and Evy Vaughan.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony AwardsⓇ including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy AwardⓇ for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Re-creation of the Original Production Direction by Tânia Nardini. Re-creation of the Original Production Choreography by Gary Chryst. Original Direction by Tony AwardⓇ winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography in the style of Bob Fosse by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ann Reinking.

CHICAGO features set design by Tony AwardⓇ winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony AwardⓇ winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony AwardⓇ winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer. Supervising Music Director Robert Billig with Orchestrations by Ralph Burns and Music Direction by Cameron Blake Kinnear. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There's never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary - you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still...CHICAGO.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

It's no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Over the last 25 years, the show has been seen in 36 different countries and seen by 33 million people worldwide and now it's coming to your town! Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers! CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree.

For more information: www.ChicagoOnTour.com

Performance times for CHICAGO appearing March 28 - April 2, 2023, at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48202:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Friday, March 31 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $30 (includes facility & parking fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For group sales (10 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com