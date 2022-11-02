Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CATS On Sale At Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium This Week

Performances run Feb. 17 â€“ 18, 2023.

Nov. 02, 2022 Â 

CATS On Sale At Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium This Week

One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS will come to Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium for three performances, Feb. 17 - 18, 2023, as part of a new North American tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, and is now on tour across North America! Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experience CATS for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

The creative team for the new production of CATS includes John Napier (Scenic & Costume Design), Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Mick Potter (Sound Design), choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne, and direction by Trevor Nunn. Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer. This tour also includes performances by Michigan natives Brendan Moran and Wilson Livingston.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed by Trevor Nunn with choreography and associate direction by Gillian Lynne, scenic and costume design by John Napier, lighting design by David Hersey, and sound design by Abe Jacob, CATS opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years. CATS was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization. The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.

CATS returned to Broadway in July 2016 in a stunning revival at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

The 2022/2023 tour of CATS is licensed by The Really Useful Group and produced by Troika Entertainment.

More information is available by calling (269) 387-2300, online at millerauditorium.com or by visiting the Miller Auditorium Ticket Office. Groups of 10 or more can call (269) 387-2253 for special discounts.




