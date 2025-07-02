Aziz Ansari Comes to the Wharton Center in August

Award-winning comedian, actor, director, and writer Aziz Ansari has announced the next run of live stand-up shows on his highly anticipated “Hypothetical Tour” this summer. Aziz Ansari will be performing at Wharton Center for Performing Arts on August 17, 2025, at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now at Wharton Center’s Ticket Office, online, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Aziz Ansari is an award-winning actor, director, writer, and comedian. He co-created, writes, directs, and stars in the Netflix original series MASTER OF NONE, for which he has won two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Writing as well as Emmy and DGA Award nominations for his directing. In October of 2025, he will release the film GOOD FORTUNE, which he wrote, directed, and co-stars with Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. He is also known for co-starring in NBC’s PARKS AND RECREATION and for being one of the few headlining comedians ever to sell out Madison Square Garden. In 2019, he released his 5th standup for Netflix entitled RIGHT NOW directed by Spike Jonze, to critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination. His latest special NIGHTCLUB COMEDIAN is now streaming on Netflix.