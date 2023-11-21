Apollo's Fire Plays WASSAIL! an Irish-Appalachian Christmas at Seligman Performing Arts Center in December

The performance is on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00pm.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

Apollo's Fire Plays WASSAIL! an Irish-Appalachian Christmas at Seligman Performing Arts Center in December

Cleveland's internationally renowned Baroque chamber orchestra, Apollo's Fire, makes its Detroit debut with one of its most innovative and creative programs. On Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00pm, Apollo's Fire will perform at Seligman Performing Arts Center in a heart-warming program evoking Christmas night in Old Ireland – when families and friends gathered for singing, storytelling, and plenty of wassail.

From a caroling party through the streets of Dublin to a holiday barn dance in Virginia, follow the journey of the Irish who bravely crossed the Atlantic to escape poverty, famine and oppression in the hopes of a new life in America. Irish singer Fiona Gillespie joins with fiddlers, medieval harp, lute, guitar, and hammered dulcimer in this communal celebration of the American immigrant experience.  

 

The GRAMMY-winning ensemble, Apollo's Fire has performed sold-out concerts at Carnegie Hall, the BBC Proms, the Royal Theatre of Madrid, the Tanglewood Festival, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and many other major venues worldwide. Founding Artistic Director Jeannette Sorrell is praised for her “inspired leadership” (THE INDEPENDENT, London) and “revelatory performances” (OPERA NEWS). Apollo's Fire is dedicated to reviving the true spirit of baroque performances – not only with period instruments, but with the emotional impact the music was meant to convey. 

 

 

Program Details 

Apollo's Fire plays Wassail! An Irish-Appalachian Christmas 

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00pm  

Seligman Performing Arts Center | Beverly Hills, MI 

Tickets: $10-75 

For more information, visit www.chambermusicdetroit.org or call 313.335.3300. 

Link: https://www.chambermusicdetroit.org/2023-24/apollos-fire 




