2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Michigan Awards; MARY POPPINS, PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, The Croswell Opera House & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jodi Hissong - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 13%

Hannah Sullivan - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 7%

Sara Sherman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Nicholas Gray - PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

Dennis Dizon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Jenny Meeks - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Ashley Spitzner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 4%

Melissa Sparks - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Kris Allemang-Stahl - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Dom Glover - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 3%

N’Jeri Nicholson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

N'Jeri Nicholson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stargecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Valerie Mould - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Janeen Bodary - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Emily Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 2%

Nina Groll - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Lily Gechter - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cy Paolantonio - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

Emma Garber - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Mark McCleese - A CHORUS LINE - Nicely Theatre Group 1%

Duane Lee Holland Jr. - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 1%

Shonn Wiley - JERSEY BOYS - The Croswell Opera House 1%

Christopher S. Blades - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily 'EmC' Cipriano - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 10%

Alex Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Pamela Krage - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Bonnie Pitsch - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 5%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 5%

Tristian Laney - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 5%

Elaine Kaufman - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Emily Steiger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 5%

Leah Cooley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Matt Snellgrove - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 4%

Elaine Kaufman - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Nancy Koppin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Erin Truesdell & Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Kennedy Danner - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Marc Vital - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Lori Gaedtke - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Rebecca Hamill - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Kelly Petrie and Sara Schoch - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Michael Amaloot - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

Kelly Muschiana - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Michael Gravame - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Allison Lutz - SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids/BAM TALENT 1%

Norma Polk - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Dio 1%

Lori Allmon Gaedke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 1%

Fallon Bassin - CATS - Starlight Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 22%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 11%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 9%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 7%

NEWSIES - TECUMSEH YOUTH THEATRE 7%

THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 7%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 6%

BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 5%

JERSEY BOYS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 5%

CATS - Starlight Theater 5%

KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Marcus Chapman - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 7%

Erin Pifer - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

T Eric Hart - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Mike Artis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Trinity Bird & Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Doug Gaertner - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Marc Walentowicz - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Michael Lluberes - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 3%

Chad Tallon - GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Jenny Trout - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Julie Evans - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Robert Martin - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Nancy Valentini - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Shannon Hill - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Kathy Mulay - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Deanna Daly - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

John Sartor - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Elena Ochoa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 2%

Debra Calabrese - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Marissa Harrington - SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Trey Ellett - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Connor Thomas Rhoades - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anthony J. Hamilton - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

Caitlin Hart - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

Brenda Sparks - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 6%

Jen Letherer - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Trinity Bird - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 5%

Eirann Betka-Pope - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 5%

Sydnee Corbin - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Playere 4%

Katherine Harte-DeCoux - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Bonnie Holmes Phair - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Emilie Florkowski - THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 3%

Charles Burr - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

John Sartor - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 2%

Sarah Gray - ROUNDING THIRD - The Sauk 2%

Quincy Thomas - CHICKEN AND BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Caitlin Hart - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Jay Kaplan - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Josie Stec - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

Sarah Hawkins Rusk - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Detroit Mercy Theatre Company 2%

Fred Sebulske and Kyle Los - PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Joe Bailey - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 2%

Olyvia O'Donnell - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Rebekah Graham - TWELFTH NIGHT - Uncovered Theatre Company 2%

Fred Sebulske - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Cristina Pellerano - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%



Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 8%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theatre 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

PIPPIN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Evalino Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel & Crosby Slupe - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 10%

Delaney McKenzie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Josh King - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 6%

Ryan Aman - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Matthew Weber - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Jason Frink - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Jamie Gresens / Tyler Evans - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 4%

Trey Ewart - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Angela Forant - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 3%

Chelsie McPhilimy - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Laurel Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Lanny Potts - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Trinity Bird - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 3%

Jack Tabor - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Jack Doyle - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Jack Tabor - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Wendy Hardy - THE PRODUCERS - Inspire Theatre 2%

Joseph Walls - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Kristina Kamm Mardlin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jake De Groot - THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 2%

Jack Tabor - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Paul Dorset - KINKY BOOTS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%

Wendy Hardy - BOEING BOEING - Inspire Theatre 1%

Jamie Gresens - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Virginia Stewart - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

Lori Hatfield - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Todd Schreiber - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

Emily Peterson - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

Anastasia AMber Hughson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Meagan Kruczynski - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Kristi Gautsche - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 4%

Cindy Garn - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Brendan Lockhart - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Alex Hamel - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Lori Hatfield - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Matt Kush - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Richard J. Alder, Jr. - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Lori Hatfield - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Douglas Gaertner - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Brandon Garcia Waldenmayer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Cole P. Abod - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 2%

MANDY KRUSE - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Matt Horn - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Stagecrafters 2%

Josh Moore - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

Sarah Altenburg - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Leah Fox - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Kevin Dewey - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 9%

JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 5%

CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 5%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 3%

RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 2%

HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Croswell Opera House 2%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

GREASE - Tibbits Opera House 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

A SWINGING CHRISTMAS: THE HOLIDAY MUSIC OF TONY BENNETT - Farmers Alley Theatre 15%

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN - Flint repertory theater 10%

PETTY CRIMES - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 10%

THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 8%

PICKLEBALL BY JEFF DANIELS - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 8%

A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 7%

SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 5%

SONGS IN THE KEY OF STEVIE WONDER - BAM TALENT 5%

PLAYHOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL - St. Dunstan's Theatre 4%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 4%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 3%

GAME, SET, MATCH - Tipping Point Theatre 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

SPLATTERED! - Theatre NOVA 3%

BACK IN HERE - Motor City Youth Theatre 2%

ARABIC TO ENGLISH - Theatre NOVA 2%

ALABASTER - Williamston Theatre 2%

TEMPORARY - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 1%

IN COMMON BY QUINN D. ELI - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jarrod Alexander - JEKYLL & HYDE - Croswell Opera House 5%

Amber Woollcott - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Brett Gowen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jack Ford-Teich - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 4%

Casey Van Dyke - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 4%

Emily Diener - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Emma Dunlop - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Brandon Ruiter - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Bella Ziegler - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Brenda Sparks - NUNSENSE 2: THE SEQUEL - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

TJ Clark - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Aubrey McCurdy - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 2%

Collin Moore - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 2%

Steve Brubaker - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theatre 2%

Lyndsie Kerr - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Dustin Morton - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Gianna Green - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 2%

Kyle Harwood - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Riley Barbee - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%

Ash Moran - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 1%

Kaela Green - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Stephanie Burdick - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%

Trevor Wagler - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 1%

Josh Ferguson - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 1%

Abigail Patterson - ALL SHOOK UP - RWB Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Stefani Bishop - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 9%

Katherine Searcy - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Adrianna Howard - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Julie Ballantyne Brown - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Rachel Schoenecker - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 4%

CHRIS STACK - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Croswell Opera House 3%

Kevin McCasland - THE CREATION OF THE WORLD AND OTHER BUSINESS - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Dez Walker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Josie Stec - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

David Noyes - EXIT STRATEGY - Faceoff Theatre 2%

Isabella Kroczaleski - OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

Molly Humphries - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Diane Wasnak - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Emily Gifford - MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Michael Krebill - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

Annelise Dickinson - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Henry Beier - GATHERING BLUE - The Sauk 2%

Sarah Price - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

Nick Marinello - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Mike Smolinski - INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Meghan Bryant - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Sauk 1%

Shayne Beasley-Young - CLUE - Inspire Theatre 1%

Wallace Bridges - A JUKEBOX FOR THE ALGONQUIN - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 1%

Rachel Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Jason Dilly - UNNECESSARY FARCE - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%



Best Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Birmingham Village Players 7%

INDECENT - Jewish Theatre Grand Rapids 7%

MEN ON BOATS - The Croswell Opera House 6%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 5%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 4%

WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 3%

A VEGETABLE PARABLE - Monster Box Theatre 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 3%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

OUR TOWN - Southgate Community Players 2%

RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 2%

CLUE - Inspire Theatre 2%

HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Southgate Community Players 2%

HUMAN ERROR BY ERIC PFEFFINGER - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 2%

BLOOD MOON - Bug Pit Collaborative Arts 1%

LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 1%

LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Opera House 1%

THE TEMPEST - Shakespeare in Detroit 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Kyhn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 8%

Alex Britton - THE PROM - The Croswell Opera House 8%

Dawn Reitano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Center Stage Theatre 6%

Jeff Jantz - FIREBRINGER - Planet Ant 5%

Joella Hendrickson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 5%

Drew Hall - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stagecrafters 4%

Jim Steele - KINKY BOOTS - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Fred Ogger - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Lexa Walker - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 3%

Kyle Los - HUNDRED DAYS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Eli Sherlock - RAGTIME - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Sam Snow - RENT - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Christian Poquette - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Thomas Rhoades - SEUSSICAL - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Kathy Mulay - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Jack Doyle & Michael Hall - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 2%

David Kyhn - MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Amanda Williams - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Kyle Bailey, Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 2%

Don and Tracy Bischoff - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Jennifer Pan - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 1%

Asia Hicks - THE INHERITANCE - Ringwald Theatre 1%

Len Fisher - CLUE - inspire Theatre 1%

Matthew Tomich - RENT - The Dio 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Will Daguanno - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 11%

Tim Ambrose - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Sauk 7%

Kevin Stephison - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stagecrafters 7%

Luis Guzman Galdos - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 6%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 6%

Vaughn Louks - SWEENEY TODD - Horizon Performing Arts 5%

Thorin Byrd - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Les Batts - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Tony Mitchell - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Nick Colucci - SPACE QUEST - Northern Town Parodies 3%

Darius Colquitt - AMERICAN SON - BAM TALENT 3%

Eric Brunk - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Pontiac Theatre IV 3%

Chris GOOSMAN - 42ND STREET - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Jacob Myny - ROCK OF AGES - Hope RepertoryTheatre 3%

Jessica Glynn - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Encore Musical Theatre 3%

Vaughn Louks - HORIZON PERFORMING ARTS - Horizon Performing Arts 3%

Carter Furland - BECOMING DR. RUTH - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Luis Guzman Galdos - GREASE - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 2%

Troy Ziegler - SEUSSICAL - Lakeland Players 2%

Robert W. Hubbard - PICKLEBALL - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Chris Goosman - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Encore Musical Theatre 2%

Brian Groth - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Eric Vreeland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Kennikki Jones-Jones - MLIMA’S TALE - Theatre NOVA 1%

Luis Antonio Guzman Galdos - NUNSENSE II - Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dylan Hart - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Players Guild of Dearborn 5%

Sophia Bernard - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 5%

Ally Szymanski - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Croswell Opera House 4%

Jacob Miller - BIG FISH - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Christopher Schram - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 3%

Morgan Francis - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Sauk 3%

Freda Monroe - FIREBRINGER - RPG Entertainment 3%

Stephen Huseby - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 3%

Atis Kleinbergs - WORKING: A MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Ashley Fox - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Nate Reynolds - SWEENEY TODD - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Brenda Sparks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Tibbits Opera House 2%

Hannah DeBoer - CHICAGO - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Julia Hoffert - MARY POPPINS - The Croswell Opera House 2%

Ken Holda - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Kenyada Davis - SISTER ACT - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Delaney Becker - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Center Stage Theater 2%

Allison Tousley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Betka-Pope Productions 2%

Nick Cupelli - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Stagecrafters 2%

Mohamad Mohammad - BE MORE CHILL - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

Autumn Paul - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 1%

Anastasia Hughson - THE MUSIC MAN - Center Stage Theater 1%

Aidan Carolin - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - RWB Theatre Company 1%

Karen Sheridan - RAGTIME - Flint repertory theater 1%

Elliott Dilley - THE MUSIC MAN - Horizon Performing Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brenda Sparks - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 6%

Marissa Harrington - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 6%

Tiffany Thatcher - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 4%

Avery Kenyatta - CHICKEN & BISCUITS - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Karen Sheridan - 'RAIN ON FIRE - Flint repertory theater 3%

Zoe McComas - THE HORROR OF FRANKENSTEIN AND DRACULA - Motor City Youth Theatre 3%

Lilleigh Christopher - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Zack Conrad - ALMOST, MAINE - LowellArts 3%

Kori Bielaniec - THE GAME'S AFOOT, OR: HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Ming Wu - THE GREAT LEAP - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Noah Lee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Evalino Productions 2%

Wyatt Woodside - HENRY V - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Steve Madar - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 2%

Matthew Ripper - BECKY'S NEW CAR - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Jason J Flannery - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Ben Feliciano - LEND ME A TENOR - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Bryanna Lee - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Paige Trionfi - ADVENTURE - Starlight Theater 2%

Dez Walker - IN COMMON - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - CLUE - Grosse Pointe Theatre 2%

Dylan Collier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Sauk 2%

Willam Gerring - AMERICAN SON - BAM Talent 2%

Kyle Los - WITCH - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Marie Muhammad - MLIMA'S TALE - Theatre NOVA 1%

Cheyenne Marie - KEN LUDWIG'S LEND ME A TENOR - Tibbits Summer Theatre / Tibbits Opera House 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL - Farmers Alley Theatre 14%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - The Croswell Opera House 13%

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 10%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - Tibbits Opera House 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL YOUTH EDITION - Players Guild of Dearborn 8%

PINOCCHIO - The Sauk 5%

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Evalino Productions 5%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Evalino Productions 4%

WILLY WONKA JR. - St. Dunstan's Theare 3%

FROZEN - Starlight Theater 3%

BREKKY WITH D. BUNNY - BAM TALENT 3%

CATS - Starlight Theater 2%

JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Starlight Theater 2%

BOB MARLEY'S THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 2%

ALADDIN'S LUCK - Tibbits Opera House 1%

SEUSSICAL - Bloomfield Players 1%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Stagecrafters Youth Theatre 1%

AMARUQ’S JOURNEY - Spinning Dot 1%

THREE LITTLE BIRDS - Hope RepertoryTheatre 1%

