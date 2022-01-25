Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere Of THE LEOPARD Comes To South Miami-dade Cultural Arts Center

Performances are March 5 and 6, 2022.

Jan. 25, 2022  

With South Florida establishing itself as one of the premiere performing arts destinations in the world, it is befitting that an important work is having its world premiere in the Magic City. An opera adapted from one of the great novels of the 20th century has awarded its debut to the world-renowned artist faculty and gifted students of the Frost Opera Theater and Frost Symphony Orchestra of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

With members of its faculty led by Metropolitan Opera baritone Kim Josephson in the title role and 9-time Emmy Winning internationally renowned Maestro Gerard Schwarz conducting the Frost Symphony Orchestra, the world premiere of the opera, THE LEOPARD will take place March 5 and 6, 2022 at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center; 10950 SW 211 St. Cutler Bay, FL 33189. Showtime for both shows is 3:00 PM. For tickets call 786-573-5300 or visit SMDCAC.ORG.


