Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater
Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage
Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Musical
DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Performer In A Musical
Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
GREASE - Seminole Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
True Mirage Theater
Videos