Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater

Best Dance Production
THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage

Best Ensemble
DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Musical
DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
GREASE - Seminole Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
True Mirage Theater
 



