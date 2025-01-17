Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Miami Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beth Fath - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER PRESENTED BY PARIS BALLET (NOV. 2023) - Eissey Campus Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcy Hernandez-Gil - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater



Best Direction Of A Play

Maria Banda-Rodaz - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage



Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Naftal - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Michael Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Musical

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Performer In A Musical

Fabiana cueto - RIDE THE CYCLONE - True Mirage Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Constanza Espejo - LAS MARCAS DEL MAR (SEA MARKS) - Area Stage



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHÈME - Florida Grand Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank J. Oliva - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abraham Oleksnianski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Area Stage



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Javier Cabrera - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - ARTime Theater



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Corey Vega - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Colony Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GREASE - Seminole Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

True Mirage Theater



