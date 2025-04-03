Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC to Open At LPAC in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Some Enchanted Evening”, “Cock-Eyed Optimist”, “Bali Ha'i”, “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” – Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific added some of the most beloved standards not only to Broadway history, but to the American Songbook.

South Pacific will be the Broadway at LPAC series final production of the 2025 season, and will run at the Lauderhill Lauderhill Performing Arts Center from April 10th through April 27th.

Based upon James A. Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Tales of the South Pacific, the musical centers on Ensign Nellie Forbush, an American nurse stationed on a south Pacific Island during World War II, who falls in love with Emile de Becque a middle-aged expatriate French plantation owner, but struggles to accept his mixed-race children. A secondary romance between US Marine lieutenant Joseph Cable and Liat, a young Tonkinese woman, explores his fears of the social consequences should he marry his Asian love. “You've Got to be Carefully Taught”, Rodgers and Hammerstein's moving musical exploration of racial prejudice is as applicable today as when it was introduced in 1949.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific - the story itself is beautiful,” says the production's director Michael Ursua. “Then there is this panorama of the south Pacific pitted against the narrow-mindedness of bigotry and the horror of the war that was taking place at that time. We see an awakening for some of the characters when they do their own introspection and the whole idea that people are searching for something or running away from something, or better yet, running to something, is fascinating. And the show's message on racial tolerance is as relevant as anything written before or since.”

Director Ursua will also serve as the show's Musical Director. He has cast Christopher Sanders as Emile de Becque, Casey Sacco as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Marisol Morales-Dow as Bloody Mary, Lovell Rose as Luther Billis, Collin Salvatore as Lt. Joseph Cable, Thaylin Maria as Liat, Bill Brewer as Lt. George Brackett, Dan Carter as Cmdr. William Harbison, Eytan Deray as Stewpot, and Eli Flynn as Professor.

South Pacific will also feature Jorge Amador, Emily Rose Cardenas, Jennifer Fraser, Tanner Fults, Santiago Garza, Dru Loman, Emily Morgan, Eric O'Keefe, Brittni Taylore Rhodes, Allyson Rosenblum, Izaiah Scott, Larry Toyter, Corey Vega, Rachel Whittington, Lauren Wickerson, and Rachel Wresh.

South Pacific will be choreographed by Alex Jorth. The production's Lighting Designer is Clifford Spullock, Sound Design is by Christopher Wynters, the Costume Supervisor is Penny Williams, Justin Lore will provide the production's wigs, and Joseph Long will serve as the Production Stage Manager. South Pacific is produced by Kevin Barrett and ACM Theatricals.

