WICKED, ALADDIN & More Announced for Kravis On Broadway's 2022/2023 Series

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate thirty years of the best of Broadway in South Florida through its Kravis On Broadway series, bringing a phenomenal line-up of seven Broadway shows that include multiple Tony Award winners, and the Kravis Center premieres of the beloved smash hits, Disney's ALADDIN and WICKED.

The 30th Anniversary Kravis Center's Kravis On Broadway season is packed with Tony® Award winners and nominees including the magical carpet ride of Disney's ALADDIN, Broadway's biggest blockbuster WICKED, and the Tony® Award and Grammy® Award-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN. The 80's rule the stage on and off Broadway, and the Kravis Center is bringing it to South Florida, starting with the hilarious, hijinks-filled 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, followed by the brand-new, uproarious comedy, TOOTSIE. then, fall in love all over again with one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. Finally, the season wraps up with the electrifying tale of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal in AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

"As we enter our 30th season this fall, the Kravis Center continues to be at the heart of the cultural community in Palm Beach County - providing an exceptional schedule of great live performances, community collaborations, education initiatives and more," said Diane Quinn, Kravis Center CEO. "This season's Kravis On Broadway lineup is certain to introduce new audiences to the Kravis Center and bring Broadway fans back for more!

Remember: the best place to get information or tickets is through the Kravis Center's official website at www.kravis.org.

The 2022/2023 Kravis On Broadway series includes:

November 15 - 20, 2022

9 to 5 THE MUSICAL

Tumble outta' bed and stumble in to Dolly Parton's rip-roaring musical comedy! The smash-hit musical of 9 TO 5 features a book by the iconic movie's original screenwriter Patricia Resnick and an Oscar, Grammy and Tony nominated score by the Queen of Country herself, Dolly Parton.

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office - or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit? Inspired by the iconic 80's film and brought to you by Dolly herself, this hilarious new production is about teaming up, standing up and taking care of business!

December 14 - 23, 2022

Disney's ALADDIN

Discover a whole new world at Disney's ALADDIN, the hit Broadway musical. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

January 3 - 8, 2023

HADESTOWN

me see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

February 7 - 12, 2023

TOOTSIE

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious, Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony®-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony® Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

March 29 - April 9, 2023

WICKED

The long-awaited Kravis Center premiere is here! WICKED the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

April 26 - 30, 2023

AIN'T TOO PROUD -

THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony® Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

How to Subscribe to Kravis On Broadway:

Subscribers for the Kravis On Broadway series will receive their renewals in early May. Information on new subscriptions for Kravis Center donors will be available in late May. Kravis On Broadway subscriptions for the public on-sale will be announced later this season. For information on becoming a Kravis Center donor, please visit kravis.org/membership or call 561.651.4320. Individual tickets are currently not available. Please always visit kravis.org for the latest updates on shows and their

on-sale dates.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs-serving nearly 3 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org.