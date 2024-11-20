Vero Friends Of The Atlantic Classical Orchestra Presents CLASSY BRASS At Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vero Friends of the Atlantic Classical Orchestra have announced its annual benefit concert on December 3 at Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club. This year's program, entitled “Classy Brass,” will spotlight the ACO's Brass Quintet.

The evening's program will feature acclaimed works by world-famous American and European composers including Roger Reynolds, Leonard Bernstein, John Cheetham, and Victor Ewald.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet and mingle with the musicians and the ACO's Maestro David Amado during an après-concert reception featuring cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.

Members of the acclaimed Brass Quintet include trumpeters Jesse Cook and Benedetto Salvia, hornist Stan Spinola, trombonist Timothy Conner, and tubist Jay Bertolet.

Tickets are $125 per person. Seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (772) 460-0851 or click HERE.

Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.

About Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club

Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida's Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For more information, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.

About Atlantic Classical Orchestra

Established in 1990 by founders Andy and Jean McMullan, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra has earned a stellar reputation as one of the premier professional orchestras in the region. Under the distinguished leadership of Music Director David Amado since 2016, the orchestra continues to make waves in the classical music world. Amado, a two-time Grammy nominee and Music Director Laureate of the Delaware Symphony, brings his immense talent and passion to every performance. With a diverse repertoire encompassing baroque to contemporary music, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra's talented ensemble of 42 musicians captivates audiences with their exceptional artistry. Annually, they deliver 12 mesmerizing Masterworks concerts in Vero Beach and Stuart, Florida, showcasing their versatility and virtuosity. In 2023, the Atlantic Classical Orchestra expanded its offering with a first ever holiday concert. The tradition continues this year with performances in Vero Beach, Stuart, and Port St. Lucie, spreading joy and festive spirit to the community. Additionally, select musicians from the orchestra will enchant audiences in a three-concert chamber series held at the Vero Beach Museum of Art and the Elliott Museum in Stuart. The Atlantic Classical Orchestra is indebted to the support of its numerous patrons, dedicated volunteers, and the invaluable contributions of state, institutional, and individual donors. Their generosity and commitment enable the orchestra to thrive and bring the joy of classical music to the community.

For more information about the Atlantic Classical Orchestra and their upcoming performances, call (772) 460-0851 or visit atlanticclassicalorchestra.com/holidayconcert.

