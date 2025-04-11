Spotlight: FAT HAM at Island City Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A South Florida Premiere! Shakespeare’s Hamlet gets a bold, hilarious, and deeply moving reinvention—complete with barbecue, disco, and a whole lot of soul. Fat Ham swaps the Danish court for a Southern backyard cookout, where Juicy, a Black queer young man, is grappling with his identity, family expectations, and the sudden appearance of his father’s ghost demanding revenge.

As tensions sizzle and generations collide, Juicy must decide whether to break the cycle of violence or embrace his own path.

Winner of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, Fat Ham is a fresh, electrifying take on legacy, masculinity, and transformation. This historic partnership among three theatre companies is made possible through major funding from the Warten Foundation.

“Hilarious yet profound …” – The New York Times

Comments