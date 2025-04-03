BLOOM An Earth Day Juried Art Exhibition On View At Galleria Fort Lauderdale In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Galleria Fort Lauderdale, in collaboration with Art and Culture Center/Hollywood, ArtServe, ArtsUnited and History Fort Lauderdale, will present BLOOM, a juried art exhibition celebrating Earth Day, on Thursday, April 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The exhibition, featuring more than 50 South Florida artists, will highlight artistic interpretations of our planet's natural beauty, from oceans and mangroves to wildlife and blooming landscapes. The best-in-show artwork will receive a $500 prize during the complimentary BLOOM reception. The event will also feature a special performance by Ry Rivers.

“Galleria Fort Lauderdale is proud to present this one-night-only art exhibition, in collaboration with local arts and history organizations, to revel in the beauty that surrounds us,” said Melissa Milroy, senior marketing manager at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “BLOOM offers a unique opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and contribute to an environmental celebration through visual storytelling.”

Artists were encouraged to submit original works in the following mediums: multimedia paintings, sculptures, photography and fashion. More than 150 submissions were received and nearly 60 artworks will be on display. Artists include Tim Forman, Jamie Rodriguez, Tricia Rutsis, Nadine Floyd, Suzanne Barton, Walter McBride and Claudette Sernius, among others.

To register to attend Galleria Fort Lauderdale's BLOOM, visit bit.ly/galleriabloomtix. For more information about Galleria Fort Lauderdale or for a complete list of retailers, call (954) 564-1036 or visit www.galleriamall-fl.com.

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy's, Dillard's and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar'd State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People, Michael Kors and Pandora. The center features a fine roster of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang's. Powerhouse Gym and Blue Martini can also be found at the property. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale's world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors enjoy varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1036 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com.

