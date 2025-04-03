Celebrate Nature In April At The Museum Of Discovery And Science

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From airy forests to arid deserts, celebrate Mother Earth and her inhabitants this April at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) with a new outdoor exhibit, eco-inspired programs and an awe-inspiring IMAX film documentary film that nurture a deeper connection to the natural world.

Ignite curiosity and a passion for conservation in the all-new Nature Explore: Outdoor Exhibit, cultivate sustainability during hands-on Food Forest Tours and Tastings and experience the magic of nature at the annual Ladybug Release where hundreds of ladybugs take flight in a celebration of these beloved garden guardians.

“April is Earth Month, a time to celebrate the big blue planet we call home and the incredible creatures that inhabit it,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of MODS. “We're excited to debut Nature Explore: Outdoor Exhibit, our newest hands-on experience featuring a two-part conservation adventure developed in collaboration with our longtime eco-partner Flamingo Gardens. Families can also enjoy sustainable STEAM-based botanical activities and inspiring films that encourage protection of our planet's precious resources.”

On April 23 at 10:30 a.m., MODS will unveil Nature Explore: Outdoor Exhibit, a new exhibit showcasing Broward County's wildlife and ecosystems. This immersive outdoor experience showcases the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation's mission to protect the state's wildlife by immersing guests in hands-on interactive exhibits. At MODS, guests will engage in activities such as dig like a gopher tortoise, build a coyote den and create pollinator art inspired by Florida's native species showcasing the importance of wildlife corridors and conservation efforts. For more information, please visit mods.org/natureexplore.

Immerse yourself in the world of sustainable gardening and permaculture with Food Forest Tours and Tastings on Saturdays, April 5 and 26, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays, April 6 and 27, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Learn how to grow your own food forest, identify tropical plants and take home cuttings to kick-start your garden adventure. To learn more, visit mods.org/foodforesttours. Included with Museum admission.

Opening April 4 at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), Elephants: Giants of the Desert takes viewers on a breathtaking 3D journey through the Namib Desert to follow a rare herd of desert elephants as they protect their newest member, Little Foot, during her first year of life. This stunning film showcases the resilience of wildlife in one of the world's oldest and harshest landscapes. Produced by Definition Studios and distributed by K2 Studios. Also showing: Call of the Dolphins, Ocean Odyssey and A Beautiful Planet. One IMAX documentary film is included in the MODS Discovery Pass, an all-in-one ticket that also includes Museum exhibitions and live science demonstrations. For tickets, please visit mods.org/tickets and for showtimes, please visit mods.org/showtimes.

Set Sail on a Naval STEM Voyage on April 27, from noon – 5 p.m., as MODS and the U.S. Navy celebrate 2025 Port Everglades Fleet Week! Explore Navy careers that use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to navigate the seas, save lives and drive innovation. Guests can enjoy a FREE IMAX screening of The Blue Angels, featuring breathtaking, never-before-seen footage of the Navy's elite Flight Demonstration Squadron. Sponsored by GreenbergTraurig and The Martin B. Greenberg Foundation, Inc. and CTS Engines, this special event is included with Museum admission. FREE for children 12 and under. Register at mods.org/navystemday.

On April 26, at noon and 2 p.m., flutter back into the Food Forest for MODS' annual Ladybug Release, presented by Truly Nolen! Watch in wonder as hundreds of adorable ladybugs take flight in this magical, hands-on experience that celebrates nature's tiniest heroes. Discover how these spotted wonders help protect our planet by keeping ecosystems in balance. Don't miss this magical encounter! To learn more, visit mods.org/ladybugrelease. Included with Museum admission.

April is also the last full month to catch Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit at MODS. Travel through history to meet inspiring inventors, groundbreaking astronauts, sustainability visionaries and more.

Presented locally by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Florida Prepaid College Savings Plans, this exhibit brings to life the acclaimed PBS KIDS TV series, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, which follows kid adventurers Xavier Riddle, his little sister Yadina, and Best Friend Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures when they were kids. The PBS KIDS TV series, Xavier Riddle and The Secret Museum is based on the highly acclaimed children's book series Ordinary People Change the World by #1 New York Times bestselling author and South Florida resident Brad Meltzer and award-winning letterer and illustrator Chris Eliopoulos. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum: The Exhibit is a national traveling exhibit created by The Magic House, St. Louis Children's Museum in collaboration with 9 Story Media Group, Inc. The exhibit runs through May 11, 2025. Learn more at mods.org/xavierriddle.

For more information about MODS' April exhibits, programs and films, visit mods.org.

