Pigs Do Fly Productions' PAINTING CHURCHES Opens at Empire Stage

Pigs Do Fly Productions' Painting Churches, Tina Howe's moving and hilarious portrait of a family of artists falling apart and coming together will open on April 11th at Empire Stage and run through May 4th.

Gardner Church (a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet), and his wife, Fanny (a flamboyant aesthete) are aging Bostonian bluebloods in the process of moving out of their Beacon Hill home into their summer cottage on Cape Cod due to the shambles their lives have become. They have invited their daughter, Mags, who is on the verge of artistic celebrity as a portrait painter, to come and help them with the move.



The production, directed by Deborah Kondelik, stars Carbonell Award-winner Laura Turnbull, along with William Mahone and Ana Marie Calise.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

