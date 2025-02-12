Verdi's LA TRAVIATA to be Presented at Palm Beach Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Opera is inviting audiences to experience the timeless passion and heartbreak of Verdi's La traviata on February 21-23, 2025 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. This beloved classic promises to captivate opera lovers with its unforgettable melodies, poignant drama, and a stellar international cast.

Under the baton of acclaimed Ari Rifkin Music Director David Stern, La traviata tells the story of Violetta, the most sought-after woman in Paris, whose newfound love with Alfredo offers fleeting happiness before a heartbreaking twist of fate. This enduring tale of love, sacrifice, and societal pressures unfolds with grandeur and emotional depth, featuring some of opera's most beautiful arias and ensembles.

Israeli stage director Omer Ben Seadia, celebrated for her recent productions at Houston Grand Opera and Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, returns to Palm Beach Opera following her acclaimed debut in last season's Tosca.

A Cast of World-Class Artists

The role of Violetta will be portrayed by two extraordinary sopranos: Gabriella Reyes (Friday/Sunday) in her Palm Beach Opera and role debut, and Amanda Woodbury (Saturday), who recently earned acclaim performing the role at Irish National Opera. Reyes has dazzled audiences at the Metropolitan Opera this season in alternating performances as both Mimì and Musetta in Giacomo Puccini's La bohème, as well as Margarita Xirgu in Osvaldo Golijov's Ainadamar.

Tenor Mario Chang (Friday/Sunday), previously seen at Palm Beach Opera as Cavaradossi in Tosca, takes on the role of Alfredo alongside Yongzhao Yu (Saturday), making his Palm Beach Opera debut. Returning favorite Michael Chioldi, who has captivated audiences in nine previous productions, will reprise the role of Germont.

Several members of Palm Beach Opera's Resident Artist Training program round out the cast. Laufer Young Artists Randy Hotakes on the role of Gastone, Bernardo Medeiros appears as Baron Douphol, while Dylan Gregg will play Doctor Grenvil. Other Laufer Young Artists include Ashlyn Brown performing as Flora, and Alexis Seminario as Annina. Bailey Apprentice Artists Ben Strong and Matthew Cerillo take on the roles of Marquis D'Obigny and Giuseppe, respectively, and Mario Manzo appears as both Messenger and Flora's Servant. Palm Beach Opera's competitive artist training programs attract exceptional emerging talent from across the globe and offer unparalleled performance experience and intensive training. Graduates have embarked on successful careers at some of the world's most prestigious major opera houses.

"We are thrilled to bring Verdi's La traviata back to our stage with such an outstanding cast and creative team," said Palm Beach Opera's Andrea & Ken Brodlieb General Director James Barbato. "This opera has been one of the most popular worldwide for generations, and with good reason - with beautiful melodies and a heartbreaking story about the depth of true love, it is a timeless masterpiece, and we look forward to sharing it with our South Florida audience."

Performed in Italian with English supertitles, the passion, beauty, and artistry of Verdi's La traviata is not to be missed in this unforgettable production.

Performances take place Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets for La traviata are now available through the Palm Beach Opera box office. For more information visit PBOpera.org or call 561-833-7888.

