Up-And-Coming Artists To Be Highlighted During Miami Art Week

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) will highlight emerging artists-all past YoungArts award winners-during Miami Art Week through a group exhibition curated by Deana Haggag and a site-specific public art project by Lee Pivnik at Bay Parc Apartments.

DETAILS:

Within Interdependence

Curated by Deana Haggag

On view through December 13

Monday - Friday: 9 AM until 5 PM

December 7- 8: 10 AM until 5 PM

YoungArts Gallery

2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Free and open to the public



Within Interdependence features works by 20 emerging artists, all YoungArts award winners from the past 15 years. Curated by United States Artists President & CEO Deana Haggag, the exhibition weaves together works that focus on each artist's connection to their bodies in a rapidly changing ecological, metaphysical and social world. While entering from numerous vantage points, each selected work in the exhibition attempts to draw out what inherently connects us to ourselves, the people around us, and the lands we live on.



Artists: Alyssa Ackerman (2015 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Ray Banke (2019 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts), Demetri Burke (2017 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Andrew Flanders (2013 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Adriana Gomez (2019 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Haley Hasen (2015 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Carlos Hernandez (2019 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Maite Iribarren (2015 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts), Joshua Keeney (2018 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Lauren Lam (2018 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts and Visual Arts), Timothy Lee (2008 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Alex Mediate (2016 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Miles Phillips (2014 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Antonio Pulgarin (2008 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Jessica Simpson (2018 YoungArts Winner in Photography), Gabriel Sosa (2003 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Patty Suau (2003 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Alexandra Venegas (2016 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts), Liza Wimbish (2018 YoungArts Winner in Photography), and Caroline Zhang (2018 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts).





Dust My Eyes With Diatomaceous Earth

Installation by Lee Pivnik

On view through December 31

Parc Space at Bay Parc Apartments

1756 N. Bayshore Drive, Miami

Free and open to the public



Dust My Eyes With Diatomaceous Earth by Miami-based interdisciplinary artist Lee Pivnik (2014 YoungArts Winner in Visual Arts) presents a series of intimate gouache paintings and embellished ceramics, decorated to mimic a process of biological ornamentation. Made in anticipation of a future installation that will take place in a dilapidated limestone building constructed in 1936 at Matheson Hammock Park, the works reference the structure's decay in perfect harmony with global ecological catastrophe, and serve as a point of departure for Pivnik's speculations on what things might germinate from this rot.





National YoungArts Foundation Campus Tours

December 6 - 8, 10AM daily

2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

Tours will begin in the YoungArts Gallery.

Free and open to the public



National YoungArts Foundation's iconic national headquarters-featuring The Tower building designed by Cuban architect Enrique Gutierrez known for its contemporary azulejo murals by artist Francisco Brennand and The Jewel Box designed by Ignacio Carrera-Justiz with its renowned stained glass "tapestry" exterior-has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Previously granted a historic designation by the City of Miami Preservation Board in 2009, the colorful buildings are widely admired as outstanding examples of tropical modernism.



In celebration of this prestigious designation, YoungArts will open the campus to the public for regularly scheduled free architecture and art tours. Visitors will be able to learn more about the unique architectural, historical and cultural significance of the buildings, as well as how YoungArts has transformed the campus into a multidisciplinary arts facility for artists from around the country to create, develop and present their work.



Tours will kick off during Miami Art Week with daily tours from Friday, December 6 until Sunday, December 8, starting at 10AM in the YoungArts Gallery. Regularly scheduled free tours will begin in January 2020 and take place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.

MORE INFO: youngarts.org/exhibitions





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You