UNSTUCK AS F*CK Starring Orlando Bishop to Premiere at The Studios Of Key West

"Getting unstuck ain't no joke," says Los Angeles screenwriter Orlando Bishop, writer and star of "UNSTUCK AS F*CK" an original one-man show having its world premiere at The Studios of Key West December 9-11, 2021. Part TED talk, part hilarious stand-up routine, part heartbreaking drama, over the course of 70 minutes Orlando tells the fascinating story of his life-from growing up in the concrete jungle of Flatbush, Brooklyn to his years in the ivory tower of Yale-and all the ups and downs that came after.

Along his journey, Orlando honed his skills, learned some hard lessons, and managed to laugh through it all. Now he finds himself exactly where he needs to be: in a life dedicated to writing, directing, coaching, and captivating audiences all over the country with his irreverent humor and fresh perspective. "Orlando Bishop is one-of-a-kind, a true entertainer and comedian," says Studios Artistic Advisor Stephen Kitsakos "but beyond that he brings something even more special to the table, and that's the kind of wisdom and insight that will leave audiences walking out of the theater inspired and elevated."

Broadway veteran Anika Larsen brings an extra dose of magic to the production with her deft directorial hand. Best known for her Tony Award-nominated performance as Cynthia Weill in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, she has also starred in musicals from Rent to Avenue Q. Anika fell in love with Key West earlier this year when she and her husband jazz trumpeter Freddy Maxwell performed an Independence Day Concert on The Studios' rooftop terrace. "Stephen and I go back many years. He invited Freddy and me to inaugurate the new rooftop stage," says Larsen. "I had been developing Unstuck with Orlando, and once I was in Key West I realized that The Studios was the perfect place to premiere the piece."

Orlando's story is enlightening, healing, and particularly timely in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. The show runs from December 9-11, with shows at 8pm. Tickets are $70, $50 mbrs.

The Studios has limited capacity for all performances in the Helmerich Theater. Proof of vaccination or a Covid-negative test and face masks are required in the theater except when consuming beverages. For info or tickets call 305-296-0458 or visit www.tskw.org.