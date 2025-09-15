True Mirage Theater To Present WITH THE SWALLOWS World Premiere By Ricky J Martinez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



True Mirage Theater will present the world premiere of With The Swallows, written by Miami theatre legend Ricky J Martinez. With The Swallows will run September 26th thru October 5th at True Mirage Theater, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $35 and available now.

A grieving widower returns to the woods of Idaho to scatter his wife's ashes, only to confront his estranged son, a small-town Mayor whose shame runs deeper than their family's secrets.

Directed by Margo Jones Award winner Ricky J Martinez, and Stage Managed by Antonio Vela, this premiere features a powerhouse cast of fresh and seasoned local talent:

Bill Schwartz*, Evelyn Perez, Enrique Galan, and introducing Alice Rodriguez and Derrick Quiles.

*Bill Schwartz appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

This marks the professional debuts of Alice Rodriguez and Derrick Quiles, both of whom are veterans of Mini Mirage Theater - True Mirage's educational theatre program.

Selected from the 2024 Minority Report Play Readings, With The Swallows is the latest in a series of new works championed by True Mirage Theater - a company founded by local couple Daniel Gil and Darcy Hernandez-Gil that is dedicated to cultivating bold, contemporary voices from within Miami's diverse communities. With a reputation for unique and bold storytelling, the company has earned accolades for its commitment to elevating underrepresented artists and staging cutting-edge plays and musicals.

True Mirage Theater's mission is simple: to uplift South Florida's theatre artists. With The Swallows is not just a premiere - it's a celebration of Miami's theatrical future.

