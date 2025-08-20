Tony-Winner Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, Norbert Leo Butz and More Set for Aventura Arts & Cultural Center 2025/2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will celebrate its 15th anniversary season with a wide-ranging lineup of concerts, Broadway headliners, dance, and community events. Since opening in 2010, the waterfront venue has become a cultural cornerstone of South Florida, enriching the City of Excellence through performances, education, and community partnerships.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 15 years of serving South Florida,” said Jeff Kiltie, General Manager of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. “This season is not only a celebration of world-class performances and returning favorites, but also a tribute to the people who have supported us — our audiences, artists, volunteers and staff.”

The season will include appearances by Stephanie J. Block, Megan Hilty, Donna McKechnie, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, and Norbert Leo Butz, along with a range of tributes, dance performances, comedy events, and concerts. Avi Hoffman, who opened the venue in July 2010 with Too Jewish?, will return March 4–5, 2026 with encore performances of Too Jewish? and Still Too Jewish After All These Years.

Since its inaugural year, the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center has welcomed more than 375,000 guests to 1,925 performances, generating over $11 million in ticket sales and supporting hundreds of local jobs. The venue has hosted stars including Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Mandy Patinkin, Rod Stewart, Linda Eder, and Art Garfunkel, while also serving as a community gathering place for festivals, educational programs, and cultural celebrations.

2025/2026 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

The anniversary season will include Havana Night with Salsabor All Stars (Sept. 13), Celia Cruz 100: Migguel Anggelo’s ICONS (Oct. 18), the Miami International Piano Festival, Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway Concert Series (Nov. 22), The Nutcracker with Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida (Dec. 12–14), Megan Hilty in the Broadway Concert Series (Feb. 27), Donna McKechnie (Mar. 6), Norbert Leo Butz (Mar. 27), and tribute concerts celebrating Michael Bublé, Carole King, the Bee Gees, ABBA, Whitney Houston, and more.

The season will also feature comedy from Tammy Pescatelli, Tom Cotter, Yakov Smirnoff, and The Second City, along with special programming including Magic & Mayhem – LIVE!, Mutts Gone Nuts, and FIU Theatre’s Jilted. The Aventura International Film Series will continue its tradition of screening acclaimed films from around the globe.

TICKETS

Tickets for the anniversary season are on sale now. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Purchase online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222, or in person at the box office Wednesday–Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For group sales, call 954.660.6307.

