TikTok Star Jodie Langel To Direct I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Broadway actor, vocal coach, and TikTok sensation Jodie Langel will helm the Off Glades Theatre Company's production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change at Boca Raton's Willow Theatre.

The musical, which has been described as “adorable”, “silly”, and “delightful”, will run from February 14th through February 23rd at The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park.

Langel, who starred in the Off-Broadway production of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, has over 3 million TikTok followers, and is the theatrical educator behind the ‘Raise Your Ya Ya Ya' video that has gone viral on the popular social media site. The trend began when Langel was filmed teaching a student how to get rid of voice cracks.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, with its book and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis, The Toxic Avenger, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Over the River and Through the Woods), and music by Jimmy Roberts (The Thing About Men), I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is presented in the form of a series of vignettes that mark life's progress - all connected by the central theme of love and relationships. Nominated for Best Musical by both the Outer Critics Circle and the Drama Desk, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change became the second-longest running Off Broadway musical in theatre history, and has been translated into numerous languages, including Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, French, Catalan, Hebrew, Czech, and Hungarian.

“This show reminds us that, when it comes to relationships, we can still find humor in those difficult moments,” Langel says. “I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change celebrates love in all its stages. Be prepared to fall in love from the very first date to the very last kiss.”

Langel's talented cast of four, Hannah Hayley, Alex Martinez, Bruno Faria, and Nicole Roach will play over 40 roles in the production, as they explore the many ups and downs of different relationships.

The Music Director for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is Richard Kaydas who will accompany violinist Luiba Ohrimenco at each performance. Melanie Farber will serve as the show's Choreographer. Bryan Morris is the production's Stage Manager.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will run from February 14 – 23 at The Willow Theatre in Sugar Sand Park (300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33486). Tickets are $35 (group rates are available) and may be purchased online at www.offgladestheatrecompany.com or https://www.myboca.us/2648/I-Love-You-Youre-Perfect-Now-Change, by phone at 561-347-3948, or at the theatre's box office.

