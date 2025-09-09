Tickets to KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More on Sale at The Kravis Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts revealed that individual tickets will go on sale for three performances: KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the Olivier Award-nominated THE CHOIR OF MAN and the world's most iconic classical crossover group IL DIVO.

About KIMBERLY AKIMBO:

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, KIMBERLY AKIMBO is also the winner of four additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical, Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire). With her win for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon and wig, hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production's Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. KIMBERLY AKIMBO features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The North American Tour of KIMBERLY AKIMBO is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo and Aaron Glick.



About THE CHOIR OF MAN:

The Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide smash hit — THE CHOIR OF MAN — returns to the U.S. for a highly-anticipated national tour opening in West Palm Beach. Set in the world's best pub, this uplifting production serves up 90 minutes of non-stop entertainment featuring a cast of extraordinary singers, dancers, musicians, and a charming poet. Enjoy everything from the anthems of Queen and Guns N' Roses to the soulful sounds of Luther Vandross and Adele to the chart-toppers of Sia, Paul Simon, Avicii, Katy Perry, and more. This show has something for everyone, including a real working bar on stage. Come ready to drink in the excitement and raise a glass with THE CHOIR OF MAN. Cheers!

One of the show's producers, Nic Doodson states, “After spending months at home during the pandemic, the boys hit the road in early 2021 and took Australia, New Zealand and UK by storm. After sold-out engagements in markets and venues in multiple international markets, including the Sydney Opera House, our sights are now set on the return to the states. We will be playing numerous return engagements as well as brand new markets. So, come thirsty for great music and great beer!”

THE CHOIR OF MAN continues to enjoy mass appeal by audiences of all ages by celebrating music with wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The all-European cast features world-class tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists, ensuring that there is something for everyone in this joyous and uplifting show.

A mug-clinking success, THE CHOIR OF MAN comes from the creative minds of Andrew Kay (Soweto Gospel Choir, Noise Boys, Gobsmacked and the award-winning North by Northwest) and Nic Doodson (The Magnets, Gobsmacked, and Noise Boys).

ABOUT IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT:

For over 20 years, IL DIVO has embodied the power of music, brotherhood and artistic evolution. Since their debut in 2004, the iconic quartet, formed today with —Urs Bühler (tenor, Switzerland), Sébastien Izambard (tenor, France), David Miller (tenor, USA) and Steven LaBrie (baritone, USA)—have redefined classical crossover, captivating audiences worldwide with their breathtaking vocals and electrifying performances.

With over 30 million albums sold, 50 No. 1 hits and 160 Gold and Platinum certifications across 35 countries, their impact is undeniable. They have graced the world's grandest stages, from the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief's Ball.

In 2021, IL DIVO faced an immense loss with the passing of co-founder Carlos Marín. Honoring his memory, the remaining members embarked on the Greatest Hits Tour in 2022, where baritone Steven LaBrie joined as a guest performer. A year later, Steven officially became a full-time member.

With this new chapter, IL DIVO entered the studio in 2023 in Coconut Grove, FL, with producer Carlos Fernando Lopez to record their tenth album and first independent release, XX: 20th Anniversary Album [Il Divo Music/Thirty Tigers]. It marked a series of firsts—their first album with Steven, their first release under their own label, Il Divo Music, and their first time serving as Executive Producers, with Sébastien also taking on the role of Co-Arranger.

“When you listen to XX, we hope it takes you on a journey between modern music and opera,” says Sébastien. “Our voices remain true to who we are, but our approach has evolved, capturing a wide emotional spectrum.”

“Whether you've been with us for 20 years, five years, or just a few hours, we want you to feel moved by the music,” adds Urs. It is this connection with fans that fuels IL DIVO's next adventure.

Following two years of global promotion for XX: 20th Anniversary Album, IL DIVO will embark on their new world tour, IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT, in both Latin America and the U.S.

IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT will take audiences on a journey through two decades of romance, heartache and joy, weaving their greatest musical triumphs into an unforgettable evening. In the U.S., they will be joined by Phoenix-based string trio Simply Three, who will also open the shows.







Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

