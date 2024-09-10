News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Theater Up Close Returns With THE PILLOWMAN This Halloween

THE PILLOWMAN will premiere at the Arsht Center from October 24 to November 10, 2024.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
Theater Up Close Returns With THE PILLOWMAN This Halloween Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Adrienne Arsht Center and Zoetic Stage will kick off the 2024-2025 Theater Up Close season with Martin McDonagh's haunting dark comedy THE PILLOWMAN.

LATEST NEWS

Theater Up Close Returns With THE PILLOWMAN This Halloween
Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
Florida Grand Opera Launches The FGO Innovation Hub
BBX Capital Foundation to Launch $200,000 2024 Art and Culture Grant Initiative

After wildly successful productions of Frankenstein in 2021 and Dracula in 2018, the Miami-based theater company returns to the horror genre with this thought-provoking drama that blends horror, comedy and psychological tension. Audiences will experience the drama up close and in the round in the Carnival Studio Theater. 

Tickets to THE PILLOWMAN are $56 and $61* and may be purchased now at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

"Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is a modern-day classic, celebrated throughout the world as a play that is as haunting as it is challenging and funny,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “I am not only excited to open the 2024/25 Theatre Up Close series with this award-winning play, but to also celebrate Zoetic Stage's 15th anniversary season!"

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and The Brothers Grimm, this modern classic centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art.

THE PILLOWMAN features an all-local cast of award-winning actors, including Ryan Didato, Michael McKeever, Gabriell Salgado and Seth Trucks. 

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos