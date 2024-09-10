Theater Up Close Returns With THE PILLOWMAN This Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adrienne Arsht Center and Zoetic Stage will kick off the 2024-2025 Theater Up Close season with Martin McDonagh's haunting dark comedy THE PILLOWMAN.

After wildly successful productions of Frankenstein in 2021 and Dracula in 2018, the Miami-based theater company returns to the horror genre with this thought-provoking drama that blends horror, comedy and psychological tension. Audiences will experience the drama up close and in the round in the Carnival Studio Theater.

Tickets to THE PILLOWMAN are $56 and $61* and may be purchased now at arshtcenter.org, or at the Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.

"Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman is a modern-day classic, celebrated throughout the world as a play that is as haunting as it is challenging and funny,” said Zoetic Stage Artistic Director Stuart Meltzer. “I am not only excited to open the 2024/25 Theatre Up Close series with this award-winning play, but to also celebrate Zoetic Stage's 15th anniversary season!"

With echoes of Stoppard, Kafka and The Brothers Grimm, this modern classic centers on a writer in an unnamed totalitarian state who is being interrogated about the gruesome content of his short stories and their similarities to a series of child murders. The result is an urgent work of theatrical bravura and an unflinching examination of the very nature and purpose of art.

THE PILLOWMAN features an all-local cast of award-winning actors, including Ryan Didato, Michael McKeever, Gabriell Salgado and Seth Trucks.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Additional fees may apply. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.

