The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Four Events in March

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

Feb. 28, 2023  

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced four fascinating and fun events next month. For more information, please visit BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

Wednesday, March 1, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

Village Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards

Longtime human rights activist Carol Crossed purchased and restored the Susan B. Anthony birthplace in Adams, Massachusetts in 2006. Her book, Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards, is an amusing and insightful look back at the women's suffrage movement. She will explore both domestic and political views of the topic as found through vintage postcards, the social media of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Co-hosted by the Boca Raton Historical Society and the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, the Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS and LWVPBC members, $10 for guests.

Saturday, March 4, 10 am to 4 pm

FREE Fun Saturday

To celebrate the arrival of the new Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm. Fun activities will include a Museum Hunt for kids with prizes. Whether people of all ages come in a car or on Brightline or by walking, this is the perfect no-cost opportunity to enjoy the museum's exciting and interactive exhibits that document the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the sophisticated internationally known city it is today.

Wednesday, March 8, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

BACCHUS BECKONS

The kick-off to BOCA BACCHANAL 2023, Boca Raton's biggest annual two-day wine and food event (April 29-30) the Boca Raton Historical Society is hosting a wine and light bites reception at Priviara Private Aviation Hangar, 3690 Airport Road in Boca Raton. Tickets to attend are $60 and are available now at BocaBacchanal.com.

Wednesday, March 15, at 6 pm

Town Hall Talk

The Pleistocene in Florida

Christian Davenport, Palm Beach County's Historic Preservation Officer, is an archaeologist specializing in the zooarchaeology, the identification of animal and human remains. An adjunct professor at FAU, he was the lead archaeologist recording 33 new sites in Lake Okeechobee during the 2007-2009 drought. In 2010, Davenport led excavations on a portion of a buried sand mound in Dubois Park and is currently researching the large prehistoric Native American mound complexes around the Everglades. He will be speaking about a time when saber tooth tigers, mastodons, and prehistoric camels and horses called Florida home. The Town Hall Talk starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.

Currently on Exhibition

MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition takes a look back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory's Church, the "Church on the Hill" and Advent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.




