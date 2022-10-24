The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Touts Five Special Events In November & December
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) today announced five upcoming special events in November and December.
Wednesday, November 9, at 6 pm
Town Hall Talk
Afghan Poet Majib Mehrdad
Join us for an evening with Majib Mehrdad, acclaimed Afghan poet, writer, translator and journalist who specializes in English literature and cultural studies. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Thursday, November 17, at 2 pm
Town Hall Tea Time
Sally Ling, Florida's History Detective
Meet local writer Sally Ling, author of 15 books, both fiction and nonfiction, including the Randi Brooks mysteries set in Boca Raton. The talk begins at 2 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Tuesday, November 29, at 6 pm
Walk of Recognition
The 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees will be honored at a ceremony and reception held at The Addison, 2 East Camino Real in Boca Raton (33432). This year's inductees include former mayor of both Boca Raton and Palm Beach County Steven Abrams, philanthropists Arline and John McNally, and community garden advocate Lynn Russell. In addition, a special Historic Preservation Award will be presented to The Addison, designed in 1925 by Addison Mizner. Tickets are $85 each and can be purchased by emailing office@bocahistory.org, or by calling 561.395.6766, ext. 101.
Thursday, December 1, at 6 pm
Town Hall Talk
Archeological Findings at Boca Raton
Robert Carr, Executive Director of the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy, will discuss pre-Columbian archaeology at Ocean Strand and other Boca Raton sites. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Wednesday, December 14, at 6 pm
Town Hall Talk
The Second Seminole War in Palm Beach County
Josh Liller, Historian for the Loxahatchee River Historical Society, and BRHS Curator Susan Gillis will share information on the Second Seminole War (1835-1842) and its impact on what is now Palm Beach County. The event starts at 6 pm with check-in and refreshments, and the lecture begins at 6:30 pm. FREE for BRHS members, $10 for guests.
Currently on exhibit at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:
Fifty Years of Collecting
Running through December 2022
Featuring artifacts and memorabilia that represent the wide range of items that make up the ever-growing historical collections of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, the new temporary exhibition includes everything from Floy Mitchell's flapper dress to a circa 2000 Votomatic voting machine. These items show the breadth of the Boca Raton Historical Society's collections acquired over the past half-century and tell a story about how Boca Raton has changed since its establishment as a farming village in the 1890s.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in education and advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the
museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.
