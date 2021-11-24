The Parker Rings With Laughter, Music And Holiday Traditions This December

The comedy of Paula Poundstone, Lewis Black, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Whose Live Anyway? and evenings with LuAnn de Lesseps (a.k.a. Countess Luann), The Outlaws with special guest the Pat Travers Band, Village People, Darlene Love and Jonathan Antoine as well as the holiday favorite The Nutcracker are among the events this December in Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and AEG Presents bring The Outlaws with special guest the Pat Travers Band to The Parker Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m. Known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies, The Outlaws were formed in Tampa in 1972. Its first three albums featuring such rock radio favorites as "There Goes Another Love Song," "Green Grass & High Tides," "Knoxville Girl" and "Freeborn Man" would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as The Florida Guitar Army by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Charlie Daniels Band as well as The Doobie Brothers, The Who, Eagles and The Rolling Stones. Tickets are $37.50-$77.50 with $127.50 VIP packages offering premium seating and other exclusives.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody on Saturday, December 4 at 2 and 8 p.m. is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons the beloved TV sitcom Friends, which celebrates the wacky misadventures of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. It's a seemingly typical day at the Central Perk coffee shop until an unexpected runaway bride with beautiful hair enters the picture. This delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show's ten years and recreates them through an uncensored, fast-paced, music filled romp, winning over audiences along the way. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $33-$63.

The cast of the Emmy-nominated TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" perform Whose Live Anyway? Sunday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Special guest star Ryan Stiles, alongside favorite TV cast members Jeff B. Davis, Greg Proops and Joel Murray deliver 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song based on audience suggestions. Showcasing classic improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as exciting new ones, and featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach, the show thrives on audience participation in which some ticketholders might be asked to join the cast onstage. Whose Live Anyway? is appropriate for children under 12. Tickets are $37-$77.

Paula Poundstone returns to The Parker Thursday, December 9 at 8 p.m. One of our country's preeminent comedians, Poundstone was the first woman to perform standup comedy at the White House Correspondents Dinner and won the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic. Known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit, she is also a popular panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me! Her new podcast Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone is a comedy field guide to life. Her guest appearances include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Carson Daly, and Nerdist with Chris Hardwick. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $25.50-$45.50.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Live Nation present Lewis Black It Gets Better Every Day Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m. Known as the king of the rant, Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. His comedic brilliance lies in his ability to make people laugh at the absurdities of life, with topics that include current events, social media, politics and anything else that exposes the hypocrisy and madness he sees in the world. In addition to appearances on numerous late night talk shows, he has written three best-selling books: Nothing's Sacred, Me of Little Faith and I'm Dreaming of a Black Christmas. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $43-$77.50 with $97 VIP packages offering premium seating.

The Village People enliven the holidays Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. with original lead singer and "Hot Cop" Victor Willis leading the ensemble. The undisputed Kings of Disco, this one-of-a-kind group promises to deliver smash hits to get everyone up on their feet including "Macho Man," "Y.M.C.A.," "In the Navy," "Go West" and "Can't Stop the Music." Their hits have been heard in commercials from Pepsi to Wonderful Pistachios and featured at almost every party, wedding, bar mitzvah, and sporting event. Tickets are $37.50-$77.50 with $148 VIP packages offering premium seating and other exclusives.

Darlene Love brings Love of the Holidays as she performs her iconic holiday classics and other hits that put her in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. In addition to "Marshmallow World" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Love's voice launched dozens of hits including "He's a Rebel" and "(Today I Met) The Boy I'm Gonna Marry." The New York Times raves "Darlene Love's thunderbolt voice is as embedded in the history of rock and roll as Eric Clapton's guitar or Bob Dylan's lyrics." Tickets are $27.50-$67.50.

JM Family Enterprises Presents a Smart Stage Matinee of Arts Ballet Theatre's beloved production of The Nutcracker Wednesday, December 15 at 10:30 a.m. Featuring Tchaikovsky's popular score and based on the tale of Ernst Hoffmann with choreography and direction by Ballet Master Vladimir Issaev, The Nutcracker serves as an introduction to ballet for young audiences. This production supports classroom instruction in language arts, social studies, music and dance and is recommend for grades 4-12. Tickets to the Smart Stage Matinee are $8.48 with $3 lap tickets for those under the age of 12 months. Arts Ballet Theatre also presents performances of The Nutcracker Friday, December, 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. with ticket prices 26.75 - $46.75.

Fresh on the heels of the upcoming release of his new holiday collection, Christmas Land Platinum Edition, Jonathan Antoine's ChristmasLand Live! Where the Magic of Christmas Comes Alive comes to The Parker Tuesday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m. Currently the No. 1 worldwide best-selling tenor, Antoine rose to fame after appearing on the sixth season of Britain's Got Talent in 2012. Singing a diverse and captivating repertoire from Puccini to Leonard Cohen, this Classically trained English tenor uses his dynamic voice to reach out and draw audiences into the drama, joy, and power of the music he performs. Tickets are $35.50-$45.50 with $148 VIP packages offering premium seating and other exclusives.

LuAnn de Lesseps (a.k.a. Countess Luann) presents A Very Countess Christmas Sunday, December 26 at 8 p.m. A reality television star, author, actress, singer and mother, Lesseps is an original cast member of Bravo's hit TV show The Real Housewives of New York and recently finished filming her tenth season. She appeared in her first cabaret show #CountessAndFriends at 54 Below in Manhattan. She is presently working on a new single to add to her global dance hits "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Chic C'est La Vie" and "Girl Code." Author of Class with The Countess, she is also at work on her second book. Known for her hosting savoir faire, Lesseps recently hosted Open House for NBC and has made numerous guest appearances on national shows including Today, E Entertainment, Watch What Happens Live, Steve Harvey, Wendy Williams, The Talk, and Access Hollywood. This event contains adult language or content. Tickets are $43-$148.

Other events at the Parker in December include South Florida Symphony Orchestra performing Handel's Messiah (Dec. 1), South Florida Legends presentation of Bee Gees Christmas (Dec. 22)

A Drag Queen Christmas presented by Murray & Peter (Dec. 28) and State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: Cinderella presented by Classical Arts Entertainment. (Dec. 29).

Audiences at The Parker may now enjoy the Linda B. Haller Club, an all-new premium lounge for one inclusive price of $35 added on to any admission ticket that offers exclusive use, starting one hour prior to show time and during intermission. Admission includes complimentary soft drinks, premium beer and wine, coffee and tea plus a seasonal selection of delicious hot and cold hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Mixed drinks and spirits are available at preferred pricing lower than lobby concession prices

