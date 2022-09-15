The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Presents Avery Sommers in Concert Next Month

The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts invites you to get up close and personal with south Florida born and raised Avery Sommers. For two nights only - October 28th and October 29th at 7:00 pm - the star of some of Broadway's most popular shows will entertain lucky audiences with some of her favorite stories and songs from her career.

Avery is an award winning singer and actress. She appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin,' Chicago, Showboat, and Platinum. On national tour, she appeared in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margret, Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey, and as Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray. She was nominated for an Ovation Award for her role in Chicago. Avery was also nominated for a Carbonell Award for her one-woman show The Devil's Music-The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith. She has been featured in 10 independent films produced in south Florida and won an Angel Films Award for her role as Ms. Ravencourt in Immigration Tango, which was presented to her in Monte Carlo, Monaco. She co-starred with Burt Reynolds and Reba McIntrye in the CBS Movie of the Week, The Man From Left Field, and she created the recurring role of Evelyn in the ABC Mystery Movie Series B. L. Stryker, starring Burt Reynolds and Ossie Davis.

Wanting to share her knowledge and talents with students seeking a career in the entertainment industry, Avery began teaching and directing at the Palm Beach Institute in 2020. Her training has opened doors for budding actors and helped to improve techniques used by those performers already in the business. Her extensive vocal talents has made her a much sought after chanteuse at cabaret venues near and far.

The concerts at the Palm Beach Institute will be the first of their kind, filled with unscripted and personal stories as well as popular songs that everyone loves to hear. Accompanying Avery will be the marvelous Bobby Peaco on keyboard. The Institute will be reconfigured into a cabaret setting with tables and chairs centered close to the stage. Each table will feature a charcuterie board prepared by the wonderful Entre Nous Bistro.

Tickets, which are tax deductible, are available by calling 561 743-9955. ReservationS are required. Seating is limited to first call/best placement.