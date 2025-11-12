The National Society of Arts & Letters Florida to Host an Event to Support Young Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Society of Arts & Letters Florida will collaborate with Sklar Furnishings in Boca Raton to host the second annual Pop-up Paparazzi II on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The event is for members and non-members to meet and enjoy wine, food and amazing performances by NSAL Scholarship recipients and Competition Winners from the top Universities, High Schools and Conservatories in South Florida. Donation of $35 is requested.

This event is designed to immerse guests in a vibrant cultural experience with photo opportunities set against the backdrop of one of South Florida's most prestigious design showrooms.

This year, guests will experience the magnificent Sklar Furnishings, a space filled with stunning contemporary furniture and exclusive pieces curated for inspired living.

To everyone in the community who shares our belief in the power of the arts, we welcome you," stated Judi Asselta, event chair. “Pop-up Paparazzi was launched last year as a vibrant cultural experience, allowing attendees to enjoy performances by award winning students in a stylish, intimate party setting. This fun and different event also provides NSAL of Florida the opportunity to introduce the community to the important mission this nonprofit performs in serving Florida’s young performing and visual artists through Competitions and Scholarships. We also hope it may motivate non-member attendees to join this wonderful organization.”

"Sklar Furnishings stands out as one of the most generous and community-focused businesses in South Florida," noted Kirsten Stephenson, past President and NSAL Board Member. "Their willingness to host this event, and similar events to support vital local causes, demonstrates a true commitment, and we are profoundly grateful for their partnership with our nonprofit."

