Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex Opens Miami Art Week With Series of Cultural Offerings Starting December 1

pixeltracker Nov. 30, 2021  

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex Opens Miami Art Week With Series of Cultural Offerings Starting December 1

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex Opens Miami Art Week With Series of Cultural Offerings Starting December 1, 2021

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex presents exhibitions and public programs during Miami Art Week 2021 highlighting contemporary Haiti and Miami-based artists of the African diaspora, led by the collaborative efforts of local Black arts organizations.

The Little Haiti Cultural Complex, the vibrant heart of historic Little Haiti, presents contemporary art exhibition programming centered on the history of Afrodiasporic peoples with a special focus on the Caribbean and Miami as central points in the Global South for Art Week Miami 2021.

Auxiliary programming such as immersive and interactive art activations, poetry showcasing, and incredible music performances will take place on the campus and throughout the neighboring vicinity of the Little Haiti Cultural Complex from Wednesday, December 1 - Sunday, December 5 2021.

The curated Art Week Miami 2021 programming will inform, educate and honor the Afro-Caribbean cultures with the mission to galvanize a new era of thought leaders and employ the richness of arts and culture as tools for evolution and community building.


Related Articles View More Miami Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman

More Hot Stories For You

  • Takács Quartet Performs At Segerstrom's Samueli Theater, December 8
  • Segerstrom Center For The Arts to Present JOHN LLOYD YOUNG'S BROADWAY
  • Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Return By Popular Demand to the Segerstrom Center For The Arts
  • Segerstrom Center For The Arts To Be Recognized At The Last Veteran's Concert Series