The Kravis Center To Host 2025-2026 ADULTS AT LEISURE SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2025–2026 Adults At Leisure series. This six-show lineup showcases an eclectic mix of musical nostalgia, featuring timeless favorites from rock 'n' roll, jazz, pop, Motown and the Great American Songbook.

The full schedule includes:

The Dreamboats

November 6, 2025 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Experience the high-energy rock 'n' roll revival of The Dreamboats, channeling the spirit of Chuck Berry and The Beatles. This internationally touring Canadian quartet brings the electrifying sound of the '50s and '60s to life with style and swagger.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

December 11, 2025 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

With his strikingly similar looks, baritone voice and spot-on mannerisms, Shawn Barker's uncanny resemblance to the original “Man In Black” revitalizes the true character and spirit of Mr. Cash himself, one of America's greatest musical icons, for a truly one-of-a-kind show.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

The Modern Gentlemen: Former Longtime Members of Frankie Valli & The 4 Seasons

January 15, 2026 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Brothers Brian and Brandon Brigham, along with Landon Beard and Todd Fournier rose to prominence as longtime members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Hailed as “The MODERN Day Keepers of the Classics”, they've earned acclaim for reimagining a new season of timeless hits and harmony that transcends generations!

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Walk On By – The Burt Bacharach Songbook starring Mandy Barnett

February 5, 2026 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Mandy Barnett's voice has been called “pipes of steel” by The LA Times and praised by The Chicago Tribune as “a torch singer in the grandest sense of the word.” Barnett lends her signature vocal brilliance to the timeless music of Burt Bacharach—one of the most influential songwriters of all time. This isn't just a concert; it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Great American Crooners: A Jazz At Lincoln Center Presents Production

March 26, 2026 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

Soak in the sounds of the velvety melodies and smoky rhythms of quintessential crooners such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Bobby Darin when the golden age of jazz returns! A dazzling afternoon of swoon worthy hits and sentimental serenades like “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Misty,” “I Only Have Eyes for You,” “Moon River” and many, many more.

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change.

Nathan Chester & The Old Soul's Motown Revival

April 16, 2026 at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

A dynamic musical experience led by the soulful powerhouse vocalist Nathan Chester. Known for his captivating performances on NBC's “The Voice” Season 25, where he earned a top four finish and widespread acclaim, Nathan brings a unique blend of vintage flair and contemporary energy to every stage he graces. Nathan Chester is committed to creating soul music that makes you feel and moves you. With his new tour, Nathan Chester & the Old Soul's Motown Revival, Nathan continues his exploration of the Soul Classics from Motown, Stax and Muscle Shoals eras, as well as showcasing his incredibly soulful vocals!

DREYFOOS HALL

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For tickets visit kravis.org or call 561.832.7469

*All programs, artists, dates, prices and details are subject to change

Subscriber renewals for the 2025 – 2026 Adults At Leisure subscription series begin on May 5, 2025. To renew your 2025 - 2026 Adults At Leisure series subscription, please visit kravis.org/aalsubscriptions beginning at 12 p.m. on May 5.

Adults At Leisure packages for new subscribers go on sale on Thursday, May 22 at 12 p.m. Become an Adults At Leisure series subscriber by visiting kravis.org/aalsubscriptions or by calling 561.832.7469 Monday - Saturday between 12-5 p.m.

Beginning Thursday, May 22, new subscribers may secure the best seats at the best price. Purchasers may choose their desired price zone, performance day and time. After the Adults At Leisure current subscriber renewal period ends, orders for new subscriptions will be fulfilled and seat locations within the purchased price zone will be assigned.

Individual tickets are currently not available. Please visit kravis.org for the latest updates.

Comments