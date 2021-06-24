The Kravis Center Provides 550 Disney Kids Craft Kits to 11 Palm Beach County Title 1 Elementary Schools

The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts recently made a very special delivery thanks to the support of Disney. Kravis education team members dropped off more than 500 craft kits to Title I elementary school students throughout Palm Beach County.

"At the Kravis Center, we're committed to enriching the lives of students and educators in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida by providing engaging and enlightening arts education programs," said Tracy Butler, Director of Education for the Kravis Center. "The Kravis staff members delivered the craft kits to 11 Title I elementary schools as a way to keep the fun of Disney Musicals alive in the minds of the students and staff."

Disney Musicals in Schools is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Productions to create sustainable musical theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools. An affiliate for DMIS since 2017, the Kravis Center's participating schools have not been able to produce musicals for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. After receiving a grant to reignite the Disney Musicals in Schools program, the Kravis Center prepared 550 Disney KIDS Craft kits which included supplies to create projects influenced by Lion King KIDS, 101 Dalmatians KIDS, The Jungle Book KIDS and Aladdin KIDS.

Schools served are located from Jupiter to Boynton Beach to Belle Glade and included: Galaxy E3 Elementary School, Jupiter Elementary School, South Grade Elementary School, Westward Elementary School, Egret Lake Elementary School, Forest Park Elementary School, Glade View Elementary School, Academy for Positive Learning, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School, Lincoln Elementary School and Meadow Park Elementary School.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. Additional educational programming can be found at www.kravis.org/classroomconnection.