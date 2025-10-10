The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida Unveils 16th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida has unveiled its Season 16 Mainstage Concert Series, aptly themed "INVINCIBLE: A Season of Strength, Sizzle & Song." Spanning three spectacular productions from December 2025 through June 2026, this lineup blends festive fun, pop nostalgia, and powerful remembrance into an artistic journey that highlights the chorus's community impact and partnerships. With a roster of over 180 singers, making GMCSF the largest gay men's chorus in the Southeast, the organization continues to inspire tens of thousands of audience members each year through music that unites and uplifts.

Major South Florida partners, including Broward County Cultural Division, the Community Foundation of Broward, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, The Warten Foundation, The Our Fund Foundation, and CAN Community Health, have joined forces with GMCSF to support this season's concerts, underscoring a shared commitment to diversity, arts, and inclusion."This season is all about celebrating our community's spirit - from the joy of the holidays to the resilience that defines us," said Gabe Salazar, GMCSF Artistic Director. "We're uniting with our supporters, sponsors, and fellow artists to create meaningful moments of harmony, hope, and pride through music."

This holiday season, buckle up for GMCSF's Holiday Slay Ride, a glitter-studded celebration at the iconic Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, December 9 that kicks the season off with high camp and classic flair. The chorus puts a fierce new twist on beloved tunes, debuting three hilarious holiday rewrites you never knew you needed. Irving Berlin's timeless "White Christmas" gets a fabulous makeover as "Pink Christmas," while Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero" is transformed into a power-packed holiday anthem. Broadway's Sweet Charity showstopper, "Hey Big Spender," is transformed into "Hey Big Santa," complete with a full chorus "choralography." Add in a moving rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy" and the pop sparkle of Kelly Clarkson's "Underneath the Tree," and this 8-10 p.m. concert is overflowing with festive fun and pure holiday joy. VIP ticket-holders will enjoy an exclusive pre-show reception in Salon West - with bites, cocktails, and a chance to win a Hard Rock gift basket - plus complimentary access to Seminole Hard Rock's private Holiday Extravaganza at the Guitar Pool after the show.

As a cozy companion to this high-energy holiday spectacle, GMCSF also presents Carols by Candlelight on December 12, 2025, at Sunshine Cathedral. This intimate, candlelit concert is a space for reflection and connection, where reimagined classics like "Silent Night," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," and "The First Noel" fill the air with warmth and wonder. It's the chorus's way of honoring tradition while embracing community and offering audiences a heartfelt holiday moment that complements the sparkle and sass of Holiday Slay Ride. Both Holiday concerts are amplified by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with generous support from CAN Community Health, Amazon, PNC Bank, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

When life tries to dim your sparkle, we say thank you for the music... and the platform shoes! This spring, GMCSF dons its sequins and bell-bottoms for ABBA: Thank You For The Music - a disco-powered joyride through the Swedish supergroup's greatest hits, with a chorus full of Dancing Queens and disco dreams. From the moment the curtain rises on Friday, March 20, 2026, 8:00 p.m., at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, audiences will be transported to a glittering '70s nightclub. Expect an ABBAsolutely fabulous night of singing, dancing, and celebrating the pop anthems that have become queer community classics. The set list promises nonstop hits - "Dancing Queen," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," "Mamma Mia," "Waterloo," and many more - all delivered in lush harmony by over a hundred voices strong. Fans are encouraged to come ready to sing along and dress up (sequins are welcome, while platform shoes are optional but highly encouraged) as GMCSF pays tribute to the music that defined a generation's pride and joy.

GMCSF's Season 16 Pride concert, Invincible, promises to be an unforgettable night of remembrance, resilience, and triumph. Marking the 10th anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, this concert brings together an unprecedented coalition of Florida's most powerful choral groups and musicians to honor the lives lost and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's indomitable spirit in the face of tragedy, while also honoring Juneteenth and the ongoing fight for freedom and equality. On Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Au-René Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, in a moving display of unity, over 200 voices will join as GMCSF shares the stage with the Orlando Gay Chorus, The Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay, and Master Chorale of South Florida, accompanied by musicians from the acclaimed Symphony of the Americas. At the heart of Invincible is the world premiere of a specially commissioned work by Saunder Choi, an acclaimed composer known for his emotionally stirring choral pieces. This new composition anchors an evening that also features uplifting songs of hope, solidarity, and pride - music that reflects the courage to push forward with strength in the face of adversity. "Audiences can expect a multi-sensory experience, as the performance will integrate music and spoken word elements to amplify its message of healing and hope," said Edward Otto Zielke, Director of Marketing and Sponsorship. Invincible is more than a concert; it's poised to be one of the most significant cultural events of the year, fueling determination and inspiring unity as our community stands together, remembers, and looks to the future with pride. This landmark production is presented with additional funding from The Warten Foundation and Funding Arts Broward.

Tickets for all Season 16 mainstage concerts are available now. Holiday Slay Ride, ABBA: Thank You For The Music, and Invincible tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, and Carols by Candlelight tickets are available via OvationTix. For full details on venues, show times, and VIP experiences, visit gmcsf.org or contact the GMCSF office at (954) 763-2266.

About the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF)

The Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is a vibrant community of voices, blending generations and cultures in harmony with one mission: to shape a brighter, more inclusive future through music. GMCSF stands as a powerful force for advocacy, using the universal language of music to transcend social barriers and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Mission: We sing so that LGBTQ+ people can live their truth through quality music experiences that inspire audiences, open minds, change hearts, and affirm our shared humanity. Vision: A diverse world united.

With a roster of over 180 talented singers, GMCSF is the largest gay men's chorus in the southeastern United States and one of the top ten LGBTQ+ choruses in the country. Our grand-scale concerts, meaningful community engagements, and volunteer-driven outreach touch lives throughout South Florida and beyond. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gabe Salazar, GMCSF captivates more than 35,000 live audience members annually, while welcoming over 72,000 visitors to its growing digital platform.

A significant milestone was reached in December 2016 when GMCSF partnered with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to present its holiday concert at Hard Rock Live. What began as a landmark event has evolved into a dynamic nine-year partnership rooted in music, visibility, and community impact. Today, Seminole Hard Rock continues to amplify its mission as the Amplified Season Sponsor and host of The Chic & Unique Ball, its signature fundraiser. Whether on stage or in service, GMCSF stands united in building bridges and creating space where everyone can live their truth. Join us and be part of shaping South Florida's future.

