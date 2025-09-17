The Dreamboats and Rogers, Richie & Robinson Come to the Kravis Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced that tickets will go on sale for two can't-miss performances: THE DREAMBOATS and ROGERS, RICHIE & ROBINSON: FEATURING THE UNDERCOVERS.

Classic rock ‘n' roll takes the stage on November 6 as THE DREAMBOATS bring their timeless sound to West Palm Beach followed by ROGERS, RICHIE & ROBINSON: FEATURING THE UNDERCOVERS on November 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. online and at 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About THE DREAMBOATS:

Dive into a musical time machine with THE DREAMBOATS as they bring back the magic of classic, original rock 'n' roll! Infusing the timeless sounds of the 50s and 60s with a fresh, contemporary energy, this Canadian quartet promises an evening of non-stop dancing, nostalgic melodies and electrifying entertainment. From the spirited rhythms of Chuck Berry to the infectious charm of The Wonders, THE DREAMBOATS offer a revival of the golden age of rock ‘n' roll that will have you falling in love with these classic tunes all over again. Experience the heartthrob appeal and electric energy reminiscent of icons like Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and more, brought to life by these charismatic performers.

About ROGERS, RICHIE & ROBINSON: FEATURING THE UNDERCOVERS:

The Undercovers are making classics cool again with new music releases and their incredible live concert event, ROGERS RICHIE & ROBINSON - the songs of Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie & Smokey Robinson.

On their new tour, fans will hear the brilliance of iconic songs that have become the soundtrack for our lives, reimagined in the Undercovers' signature stripped down acoustic style. Classics like Smokey's "Cruising", Kenny's “The Gambler” and Lionel's "Easy."

Earlier this year, the group gained significant attention with their buzz-worthy reimagining of "The Gambler” - the beloved hit from Kenny Rogers. The music video quickly went viral on YouTube.

Our version of The Gambler blends a reggae-acoustic vibe with soulful harmonies, breathing new life into a timeless classic,” says McMaster. "The fresh twist on the track resonates with fans of all generations. We're excited to share this song and more on tour, bringing nostalgia and creativity together in every performance.”

They also debuted their stunning new rendition of the hit Motown single, “Shop Around,” paying tribute to their friend and mentor Smokey Robinson, who called the trio's version of “Ooh Baby Baby” the best cover of his cherished song that he's ever heard. Watch the official music video on YouTube.

Written by The Miracles lead singer Smokey Robinson and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, “Shop Around” became a smash hit for The Miracles in 1960, reaching number one on the Billboard R&B chart, number one on the Cashbox Top 100 Pop Chart, and number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was the group's first million-selling hit record, and the first-million-selling hit for the Motown Record Corporation.

“We tried to imagine how the groove of this classic song might have changed had it been written just ten years later," says The Undercovers' Joel Parisien, who takes lead on this track. "Less Miracles, more James Brown and the JB's. And of course in our usual acoustic, stripped-down style.”

About The Undercovers:

The Undercovers is a musical supergroup consisting of three of Canada's most respected vocalists. The trio has united to reimagine timeless songs by some of the most iconic artists of all time, but their own career credits are equally impressive. Luke McMaster's writing credits have sold millions of copies for superstars like Rihanna, and he has collaborated with legends like Smokey Robinson, Lamont Dozier, Felix Cavaliere and Jim Brickman, who he teamed up with for their hit single, “Good Morning, Beautiful.” Joel Parisien is best known as the front man for Newworldson, earning four Juno Award nominations, penning three Top 5 Billboard singles, and headlining festivals around the world. And Kevin Pauls is a Gospel and CCM icon, often sharing the stage with many of his musical heroes such as Gaither Vocal Band, Michael English, Russ Taff, Steve Archer, Steven Curtis Chapman and more.

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More