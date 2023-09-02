The Caribbean Women's Network Set to Host BLOOM INTO POWER Luncheon

The event will take place on September 24, 2023 at the Fort Lauderdale Woman's Club.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

The Caribbean Women's Network has announced its upscale empowerment and networking luncheon event, "Bloom into Power," on September 24, 2023 at the Fort Lauderdale Woman's Club. Celebrating the resilience, strength, and heritage of women of Caribbean descent, this event makes a grand comeback after a four-year break. Attendees can anticipate an electrifying event filled with inspiration, connection, and cultural fusion.

"Bloom into Power" is more than just an event; it's a testament to the indomitable spirit of Caribbean women. The backdrop of the day is an ambiance where lush Caribbean vibes meet South Florida's setting. The afternoon promises a curated dining experience that embarks on a culinary adventure and insightful discussions led by prominent Caribbean women, which include Tami Chin (Multimedia Creator and entrepreneur), Catherine Goodall (Leadership Growth Coach and Marketing Consultant), Reyna Noreiga (Visual artist, Designer & Author), Cassidy Jordan Cann(Brand Partnerships & Talent Management), Rebecca Beliard (Entertainment Lawyer & Speaker), and Tico Armand (Author and Transformational Coach).

Kerra Denel, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Women's Network, said, "This is where dreams converge, ambitions unite, and the power of our roots propels us to bloom. It's a space where women can come together, forge meaningful real-life connections, and create feel good experiences."

Spaces for "Bloom into Power" are limited, and tickets are only available for purchase in advance, ensuring an intimate setting for meaningful interactions. Attendees are encouraged to don their elegant Caribbean-inspired attire, embodying the vibrancy and elegance of our shared heritage.

South Florida awaits an explosion of culture, creativity, and collaboration this September. The Caribbean Women's Network invites you to join us and be part of this blossoming movement of strength, unity, and power.

The event sponsors, led by phenomenal Caribbean Women include, Aurora Med Spa, Smile Studio, Jonah's Birth, and GenX Carnival.

For ticketing, sponsorship, and vendor opportunities, visit Click Here or contact 786-425-1425 / hello@caribbeanwomensnetwork.org

About Caribbean Women's Network:

The Caribbean Women's Network is a 501c3 organization dedicated to empowering, celebrating, and uniting women of Caribbean descent. Through events, workshops, and community initiatives, the network fosters connections, growth, and cultural pride.

Founded in 2018 by Kerra Denel who is a Trinidadian entrepreneur media/entertainment specialist, digital host, and philanthropist using her platform to empower women and uplift the Caribbean community worldwide the Caribbean Women's Network is a non-profit that has crafted a global stage to foster robust partnerships, cultivate opportunities, and enhance the social capital for women of color. What began as a singular event in Toronto, Canada, has flourished into eight global 'power lunches' and a sprawling network of women from the Caribbean and its diaspora. As they expand and diversify their reach, they remain dedicated to enriching our community with virtual and in-person events, premier resources, and reciprocal support. They envision transforming how women unite, connect, and celebrate their milestones. Through a deliberate approach, we champion women's progression, emphasizing self-exploration and career development.




