Take Flight on 'A PLANE TO SOMEWHERE' with Maplewood Playhouse via Zoom

Maplewood Playhouse To Present Its First Virtual Play

LAKE WORTH, FL - Maplewood Playhouse presents a virtual performance of A Plane to Somewhere on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Written by Marcia Weston, A Plane to Somewhere follows two widows who experience loneliness and frustration during their golden years. Sadie Goldberg lives with her daughter and son-in-law, whose bickering family have become dependent on her Social Security checks. Mary O'Shea lives in the deafening silence of her lonely apartment. The two women meet at New York's LaGuardia Airport, where they "people watch" to escape to the outside world. As a bonding between the two women develops, pasts and emotions are shared. Bittersweet memories are brought to the surface, and their friendship is strengthened each time a plane leaves for its next destination.

A Plane to Somewhere stars Carole Blane as Sadie and Teresa Vignau as Mary. The cast is rounded out by Heather Hilend Brouckaert as Debbie, Sean Gogan as Al and David Tumarkin as Father O'Malley.

This production will be directed by Alex Lohman. A Public Defender with the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court, Lohman made her directorial debut with Maplewood Playhouse's production of The Glass Menagerie. Lohman also directed a staged reading of Proof with Bob Carter's Actors Repertory Theater. As an actress, Lohman previously appeared in Maplewood's productions of Agnes of God and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee along with The Sugar Bean Sisters and Inherit the Wind at Lake Worth Playhouse.

Director Alex Lohman

A Plane to Somewhere is the first virtual play to be presented by Maplewood Playhouse, whose production of Forever Plaid was postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic this past March. Maplewood's virtual programming also includes classes in acting, improv, audition prep and musical theater dance. These courses are open to children, teens and adults of all levels and abilities.

Tickets for A Plane to Somewhere are $10 per viewing device, plus a $2 service fee. Upon purchase, audiences will be emailed a Zoom invite.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.maplewoodplayhouse.org. Be sure to follow Maplewood Playhouse on Facebook, Instagram (@Maplewood_Playhouse) and Twitter (@maplewoodplay).

Shows View More Miami Stories Related Articles