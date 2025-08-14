THE WIZ To Launch 2025–26 Broadway In Miami Series At The Adrienne Arsht Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will kick off the 2025–26 Broadway in Miami series with the South Florida premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical THE WIZ, running October 7–12, 2025, in the Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Celebrating 50 years since its original 1975 Broadway debut, the production will feature Miami native Amitria Fanae’ (Addaperle), Fort Lauderdale’s Kameren Whigham (Ensemble), and Jacksonville’s Sai Anthony (Ensemble / u/s Scarecrow).

Based on L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, THE WIZ transforms the classic story into a groundbreaking, all-Black musical celebration featuring an iconic score of soul, gospel, rock, and ’70s funk. The revival, directed by Schele Williams with choreography by JaQuel Knight, will star Dana Cimone as Dorothy, Alan Mingo Jr. as The Wiz, Sheherazade as Glinda, Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene, D. Jerome as the Tinman, Cal Mitchell as the Lion, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow.

Tickets are $48–$177 and are available now at ArshtCenter.org or by calling (305) 949-6722. Opening night on October 7 will feature an Arsht Plus pre-show event beginning at 6:30 p.m. with interactive experiences for ticketholders.